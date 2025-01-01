In 2025, Software Defined capabilities, which originated with cloud technology, will be powered by AI & ML and make informed decisions among six trends

As technology increasingly mirrors human behaviour, with disruptive scale and speed, enterprises are set to accelerate the integration of AI and other advanced technologies to unlock significant business value.

1. The Emergence of Agentic Enterprises: Imagine a future where AI Agents autonomously make decisions and collaborate to achieve business goals once they are assigned roles and provided with the business context. In 2025, enterprises will reimagine business processes and value streams with AI Agents, while considering the practical and ethical challenges.

2. The Rise of Autonomous Machines: In 2025, Software Defined capabilities, which originated with cloud technology, will be powered by AI & ML and make informed decisions. We will witness an increase in autonomous machines with over-the-air (OTA) updates. Autonomous industrial robots will proliferate, and Software Defined Medical Devices will evolve towards autonomous preventive maintenance and self-healing with minimal human intervention and down time. Telecom and Network Equipment Providers will embark on the maturity roadmap for Autonomous Networks providing bandwidth on demand.

3. The Maturing of Industry Cloud: AI-powered industry cloud solutions will mature. Industry Cloud Platforms will feature pre-built Industry AI models and tools optimized for common industry-specific needs. These platforms will also bring crucial capabilities like the integration of industry- relevant data sources, data privacy, security, and compliance. We will see increased collaboration and governance by industry-tech consortiums to unlock value from data across value networks with AI.

4. Smart World Interactions: The usage of extended reality (XR) will increase. Technology will become more intuitive and responsive to human needs including security and privacy, offering enterprises new opportunities to elevate customer experiences and empower employees. For example, spatial computing will augment customer service, buyer experiences, traveler experiences, patient-provider interactions, and remote work, while XR and AI powered solutions will impact safety and environmental protection and operational efficiency.

5. The Democratization of Data: Augmented Analytics will enable citizen users to gain access to intelligent insights from ready-to-use data visualizations for faster and informed decision making. Data marketplaces will grow across industries and industry ecosystems to unlock new revenue streams. Enterprises will navigate the unstoppable wave of data democratization. They will need to address the widespread concerns associated.

6. Acceleration in Blockchain: Blockchain has reemerged as a robust and transformative technology, leading to decentralised internet. It is expected to complement digital commerce infrastructure as people globally transact financially on the internet. While financial institutions lead the way, almost all industries will enjoy the benefits of traceability, increased security, inbuilt trust, and transparency.

7. Preparing for Quantum Computing: Enterprises will gear up for the Quantum Era with Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS). The immediate priority for global enterprises will be to prepare for post-quantum cryptography. Biopharma and chemical industries will be the early adopters.

8. Cyber Resilience: Enterprises will use AI-powered cybersecurity solutions for AI-based risks. Real-time analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive defence capabilities will combat advanced cyber threats such as deepfakes, social engineering, cyber-attacks, data poisoning, and AI model theft.

9. Sustainable Tech: The focus will be on using AI and non-AI systems to optimize resource usage, reduce waste, and improve energy efficiency. Efforts are underway to make the AI stack more sustainable.