Womenpreneurs Set to Become the Backbone of Economic Growth Start-ups helmed by women demonstrate a remarkable 35% higher ROI compared to those led by their male counterparts. This highlights the effectiveness and success of businesses led by women, stemming from their ability to operate with lesser investment while generating increased net revenue

By Ghazal Alagh

Embarking on an entrepreneurial path demands boldness, resilience, and an unyielding dedication to one's vision. My journey into entrepreneurship evolved organically, stemming from my personal experiences and the challenges of motherhood. When I first became a mother, I noticed that conventional baby care products contained chemicals unsuitable for sensitive baby skin. Drawing from my exposure to reputable baby product brands during my time in New York as an Arts student, I initially imported these safe and effective products. This unveiled a significant gap in the Indian market for safe and toxin-free baby products which eventually led to the creation of Mamaearth.

Juggling entrepreneurship with motherhood was definitely challenging. During certain instances, I found myself cradling my son in one arm while taking a work call. This experience served as a significant learning curve for me, concurrently fulfilling roles as a mother and an entrepreneur. Motherhood heightened my awareness of the challenges it entails, inspiring me to establish a brand that addresses the issues confronted by millennial parents, myself included.

Women Entrepreneurs Bring Fresh Ideas To Traditional Businesses And Are Innovating To Create New Products And Services

When I started my journey, being a woman entrepreneur, I faced multiple challenges to make it into a male-dominated industry. Connecting with vendors and suppliers in particular was difficult since they were not used to a woman running the business and leading product innovation conversation on the shopfloor. The conventional acceptance of receiving instructions from a female was not the norm. However, over time the dynamics improved. Challenging the status quo, I, along with Varun and my supportive team, faced the hurdles and was able to turn a INR 25 lakh investment into a unicorn today.

Today's business landscape is changing and thankfully we can see more and more women entering the workforce. The future of entrepreneurship in India is bright for women, and it's time we all sit up and take notice. Today, women entrepreneurs are shining in the areas of e-commerce, fashion, education, healthcare, and technology. Women entrepreneurs bring fresh ideas to traditional businesses and are innovating to create new products and services. They are also the business drivers who are creating job opportunities and spearheading growth in key industries- all of this while overcoming cultural biases and breaking barriers.

I have invested in multiple ventures backed by women, and I invest time in mentoring them to create an ecosystem of women who help each other and also give companies access to the right kind of talent to tackle the gender gap at the workplace. In fact, 80% of my portfolio is women-led start-ups because I truly believe in women's power and their potential.

Start-ups helmed by women demonstrate a remarkable 35% higher ROI compared to those led by their male counterparts. This highlights the effectiveness and success of businesses led by women, stemming from their ability to operate with lesser investment while generating increased net revenue.

Belonging to a middle-class family, being financially independent was my sole objective. With 2 failed start-ups and how I navigated to building Honasa, I want my story to inspire women to pursue their passion and not worry about the negative chatter around them. If you have an idea, go ahead and do it!
