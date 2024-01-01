Ghazal Alagh
Co-founder of Mamaearth
A Corporate trainer turned artist cum entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, co-founded Mamaearth, driven by the passion for making early parenting, stress-free. As the Co-Founder and Chief Mama at Mamaearth, India’s first toxin-free baby care brand, Ghazal is responsible for product development and community management. She works closely with a large number of mothers to develop a product line that addresses problems that moms face on a daily basis. The idea of a 100% toxin-free baby products brand came to Ghazal when she became a mom and had a difficult time finding chemical-free products for her son, Agastya.
Besides being a successful entrepreneur and devoted mother, Ghazal has been recognized amongst top 10 women artists in India, nationally and internationally. With a Bachelors in Information Technology and Intensive Courses in Modern Art, Design and Applied Arts from New York Academy of Arts Ghazal started her career with NIIT as Corporate Trainer, as a part of her role, Ghazal trained managers and engineers from various IT companies in SQL, J2ME, and Oracle.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why "Natural Beauty" Is All the Rage: The Journey of India's Alternative Cosmetics Industry
People are starting to realize the long-term issues of using harmful chemicals on their body and here's where the opportunity is
#5 Ways FMCG Brands Can Bypass Checkpoints In The New Rural Battlefield
Here are a few important aspects that brands should consider while they plan to venture into the unexplored interior parts of the country