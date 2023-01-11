WorkIndia Raises $12 Million In Pre-Series B Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

WorkIndia, India's largest blue and grey-collar job portal, has raised $12 million in its pre-Series B funding from SBI Holdings, Tokyo, Yamauchi No.10 Family Office, the founding family of Nintendo, Persol, and Insitor.

"The blue-collar market has seen two phenomena viz One, Penetration and Two, Adoption. From 2018 to 2020, rapid penetration of smartphones due to Reliance Jio, and from 2020 until today, the adoption of smartphone usage in the blue-collar workers' daily lives driven by Covid. With the new round of funding, WorkIndia will further strengthen its product and data science capabilities including entry into the yet untapped Southeast Asian blue-collar market," Kunal Patil, co-founder, and CEO, WorkIndia.

WorkIndia is a blue and grey-collar platform, offering employment opportunities across 50 categories like tele-calling, field sales executives, delivery partners, etc. It has successfully empowered over 29 Million Indians with meaningful employment opportunities. The organization covers deep geography with 772 cities across 28 states and 8 union territories in India and empowers one lakh Indians monthly by helping them find employment suiting their skillset. The platform caters to the hiring needs of over 1.5 million SMBs and multiple large corporates, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Under the situation where job seekers have to call employers over the phones to get a job in India, the filtration of the calls which makes every call meaningful is extremely crucial for both the job seekers and employers to save time and cost. WorkIndia's unique relevance matching system between job seekers' skills and employers' needs, based on full, partial, and waterfall matching has done a phenomenal job in this respect. This value proposition and the data-driven platform backed by the AI-based technology with the massive behavioral data gathered by WorkIndia were the key reasons for our investment," said Tomoyuki Nii, director of SBI Investment Co., Ltd, the investment arm of SBI Holdings Inc. listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan