WOW Skin Science Joins ONDC Network

WOW Skin Science has on boarded ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ministry of commerce, government of India. Shopalyst is the enabler between the two. The ONDC network is live in 85 cities across the country.

With the help of Shopalyst's plugin for Shopify-powered stores, WOW products will be made instantly discoverable on the ONDC network. With this integration, WOW will feature its catalog on all apps that a consumer is shopping from across a network that is rapidly developing, while seamlessly facilitating transactions.

"At WOW, we have been diligently expanding ourselves, be it with new product launches, new channels, or new verticals. For a brand that has been on an expansion path, it is imperative to be innovative and in-tune with the recent disruptions. With the launch of WOW on ONDC, we will have another avenue to expand WOW's customer base and widen our reach across the nation," said Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science.

"The ONDC universe is constantly evolving and adding new categories on the network, allowing users to avail a wide range of products. The addition of WOW Skin Science in the Beauty and Personal Care category on the ONDC network will provide users with a unique variety of personal care and wellness products which can be purchased across buyer applications such as Paytm, Spice Money, Craftsvilla, Mystore and IDFC First Bank," said T Koshy, managing director and CEO, ONDC.

While buyers and sellers today are used to a platform-centric model for e-commerce that requires their presence on the same platform to transact, ONDC facilitates a network-centric model that allows buyers and sellers to interact irrespective of the platform or application they use. More than 250 million buyers will be able to purchase goods and services on the ONDC network in the next five years according to a recently published report by Publicis Groupe India and Digital India Foundation.