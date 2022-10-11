YC-Backed Explorex Raises $5 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Explorex, a startup catering to the restaurant industry, has raised $5 million in a Seed funding round led by Taher Savliwala (Super Angel), Kevin Lin (co-founder, Twitch), James Park (co-founder and CEO, Fitbit), Harpreet Rai (CEO, Oura) and Liron Shapira (co-founder, Relationship Hero). The fund raised will be used for product development and growth-related activities which will include expansion in metros like Mumbai and Delhi.

"Our ecosystem solution is not only helping restaurant owners make more money, but also enabling them to provide their staff with a much better workplace experience as well as providing their customers with an enhanced dining experience," said Mainak Sarkar, co-founder and CEO, Explorex.

Explorex is present across more than 15 cities and prior to this seed round, YC-backed Explorex had raised $1.5 million in pre-seed from HOF Capital, Smaregi, Pioneer Fund, Sevenstars Capital among others and is fast becoming one of the leading players in the indus, said the company in a statement.

"What compelled me to take a large bet on these guys was their deep understanding of their customers. Covid has accelerated the adoption of specific technologies, such as QR codes for menus. Combining this with the growing market in India and a customer-focused founding team, this seemed like a no-brainer bet," said Taher Savliwala.

Founded by Mainak Sarkar and Pritam Khan, Explorex empowers business owners to nurture their dream with care.