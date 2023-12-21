Presently, the market size was INR 16,428 crore in FY23 and is expected to reach INR 33,243 crore in FY28. Being a rapidly evolving landscape, several trends and events shaped the booming sector in 2023

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The gaming segment in India has seen remarkable growth over the years, and the year 2023 will go down as a significant year in the history books. With the second largest population in the world, 433 million of the 846 million internet users are gamers.

Presently, the market size was INR 16,428 crore in FY23 and is expected to reach INR 33,243 crore in FY28. Being a rapidly evolving landscape, several trends and events shaped the booming sector in 2023.

1. Dry Year for Real Money Gaming (RMG)

In July this year, the government decided to impose a tax of 28 per cent on online gaming, horse racing and casinos. In October, the tax was implemented in all Indian states. The decision was met with futile resistance from the real money gaming startups. Over 500+ layoffs occurred across several startups while a few shut down their operations. "This decision will wipe out the entire Indian gaming industry and lead to lakhs of job losses and the only people benefitting from this will be anti-national illegal offshore platforms," shared Roland Landers, CEO, The All India Gaming Federation.

2. Win-win for Esports

The year saw a big win for esports after it was officially recognized as a "multisports event" by the Government of India in December 2022. Esports made its debut at the Asian Games 2022 and the Olympic Esports Week took place in June. The Indian contingency representing at the international level left a big impression. "The announcement of the Esports World Cup is indeed a historic moment for the global Esports community. This tournament will serve as a catalyst for change and growth, both on the global Esports map and in India," shared Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India and Vice-President of the Asian Esports Federation.

3. Still a 'Mobile-first' country

A Lumikai report titled "Leveling up: State of India Gaming FY'23" shared that over 50 per cent of internet users were gamers. "Mobile gaming content has been dominating the digital landscape in India for some time now and it continues to be the largest category. Driven by factors such as young demographic, increased high-speed internet penetration and surge in smartphone usage, mobile gaming is witnessing rising popularity and growth," shared Parth Chadha, CEO and Co-founder, STAN.

India is yet to fully leverage the console and PC segments of gaming. According to Niko Partners, 96.8 per cent of Indians play games on mobile devices.

4. International interest in the market

India is seeing a lot of attention from the overseas investors and developers. Recently, SCARA Gaming announced a partnership with DRUID Creative Gaming, Latin America's biggest gaming agency, to provide Gaming solutions for India. World's largest game publisher Tencent entered the Indian market for a second time with the launch of its game, Undawn.

"The influx of investments by financial investors as well as international game publishers is giving rise to a vibrant ecosystem of gaming companies that are propelling the industry forward at a rapid pace. Additionally, the diversification in game genres is a testament to the evolving preferences of Indian gamers, embracing everything from casual games to shooter and role-playing games," shared Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco.

5. Web3 optimism

In July, tech giant Google announced it was updating its Play Store policies to allow the integration of tokenized digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into apps and games. Bharat Patel, chairman and director, Yudiz Solutions Ltd shared that this decision could contribute to the 33% CAGR of the NFT gaming market. The market size for Web3 gaming is expected to reach USD 133,228.2 million by 2033.