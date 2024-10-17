This extension enables content producers to take advantage of a growing audience for short-form content while giving them more time to develop captivating narratives and demonstrate their inventiveness.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A major improvement to YouTube's Shorts feature has been announced, enabling creators to post videos up to three minutes long as of October 15, 2024. This extension enables content producers to take advantage of a growing audience for short-form content while giving them more time to develop captivating narratives and demonstrate their inventiveness.

Videos up to three minutes in duration that are submitted with a vertical or square aspect ratio will be automatically categorized as shorts starting on October 15, 2024. In order to guarantee that creators can make money from the Shorts Feed, these will be qualified for the platform's Shorts revenue-sharing model. Any content posted before this date, however, will continue to be classified as long-form videos and will be monetized on the Watch Page under YouTube's conventional revenue model.

Although this update creates new possibilities, the YouTube mobile app's Shorts Camera does not presently allow creators to record three-minute shorts. Alternatively, they can use YouTube Studio, which is available on desktop and mobile devices, to upload these longer videos.

YouTube has made clear its position on content that contains third-party claims and is longer than one minute. Videos with copyrighted content that YouTube's Content ID system has detected will be prohibited worldwide, making it impossible for users to watch or suggest them. These videos will not be eligible for monetization either. If the claim is incorrect, creators have the choice to challenge it or remove the claimed content. Shorts that are less than a minute long are not subject to these limitations.

The platform's continuous attempts to improve its short-form content offerings while guaranteeing the appropriate treatment of intellectual works have taken a major step forward with this most recent advancement. Although they will have more leeway in terms of content length, creators will need to carefully follow these new revenue-generating rules.