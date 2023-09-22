As per the platform, these AI-powered tools will help unlock powerful new forms of creative expression, take the friction out of the creative process, and allow YouTube creators to reach more viewers

Google-owned YouTube has unveiled a suite of AI-powered capabilities that will help both new and established creators and artists create, edit, and share content in bold new ways. According to the social media player, these AI-powered tools will help unlock powerful new forms of creative expression, take the friction out of the creative process, and allow YouTube creators to reach more viewers.

"We shared new updates that will help creators and artists push the boundaries of creative expression -- by making the difficult things simple and impossible dreams possible. Making it easier for creators anywhere to create content they love is core to YouTube's commitment to putting creative power into the hands of billions of people. This is the start of a new era of creativity. We can't wait to see what our incredible community of creators and artists make on YouTube," said Neal Mohan, YouTube's Chief Executive Officer.

Dream Screen

At its Made on YouTube event, the platform demoed "Dream Screen", an experimental generative AI tool for its Shorts video offering that will generate AI-generated video or photo backgrounds in seconds based on prompts.

The 'Dream Screen' feature is targeted at content creators who are big on making Shorts, the TikTok-like short-form video feature YouTube launched in 2020. According to an official release, YouTube Shorts now tops 70 billion daily views each month from more than 2 billion signed-in users. While long-form content remains the best way for creators to develop and engage with viewers, YouTube has been focusing on Shorts as it reaches out to new audiences.

YouTube Studio

YouTube also introduced a new AI feature in YouTube Studio that will generate topic ideas and outlines for potential videos. The AI suggestions will be personalised to individual creators, and will be based on what's already trending with audiences. The video platform will also roll out an AI-powered music recommendation system that will take a written description of a creator's video and suggest audio to use.

"YouTube has been testing early versions of AI-powered tools in YouTube Studio with creators, and more than 70% of those surveyed said it's helped them develop and test ideas for videos," it said.

YouTube Create

Furthermore, the platform announced a new app called YouTube Create, which will make it easy for creators to make Shorts. The platform offers video editing tools including precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions and royalty-free music with beat matching technology so that creators can produce their next YouTube video without relying on complex editing software.

YouTube has consulted with more than 3000 creators in the process of building YouTube Create. Currently in beta on Android in select markets including the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Korea, and Singapore, YouTube Create is free of charge, as per the release.

Aloud and Assistive Search

To help creators to come up with new ideas and reach new audiences, YouTube is planning to bring Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing tool, which is currently being tested in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. Moreover, it also plans to introduce assistive search in Creator Music next year that will make it easier for creators to find a soundtrack for their video. Creators can simply type in a search query and AI will suggest the right music at the right place.

"We see AI as a tool that can be used by artists to amplify and accelerate their creativity. And we are committed to working alongside the creative community within our AI Music Incubator, which has now expanded globally. We are also leaning into our superpower - our deep partnerships with the music industry - working back-to-back with them to achieve our collective goals of fueling creativity and driving business forward," said Lyor Cohen, YouTube's Global Head of Music.