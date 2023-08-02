YouTube is Testing Out an AI-generated Summary Feature to Help You Select Content Better The current beta feature will not replace the existing video descriptions curated by content creators.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Artificial intelligence has been an active player across industries and sectors for decades. However, social media platforms are now taking notice of it.

Among the top players in the space, YouTube is the latest to incorporate AI into its system. In a recent update put out by the video streaming giant, users were notified of a feature being tested that gave AI auto-generated summaries. The summary feature, unlike the standard, will serve a different purpose than reducing the duration of a lengthy video. YouTube, with this feature, wants users to opt for the most compelling videos by providing a concise overview of them.

The current beta feature will not replace the existing video descriptions curated by content creators. Rather, it will be an alternative tool that will offer the users a summarized peak into the essence of a video. The summaries will be visible on both watch and search pages.

Among its peers, Instagram is leveraging AI to detect and remove violating content based on the platform's Community Guidelines before anyone reports it; Facebook uses AI to offer a personalized experience, while Snapchat introduced an AI chatbot, "My AI", for its users. Additionally, Instagram is speculated to be testing an AI chatbot.

The feature was introduced on Monday but is available for a select number of videos and is accessible only in English.

Wavy Line
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

YouTube News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Technology

4 Simple Ways To Leverage AI Skills For Passive Income From Home

In today's day and age, technology has the potential to generate passive income through Artificial intelligence. ChatGPT has reached unprecedented heights where entrepreneurs are harnessing the capabilities of this tool to create innovative platforms that generate revenue effortlessly.

By Kavya Pillai
Marketing

On-page SEO vs. Off-Page SEO vs. Technical SEO — Here's How to Properly Optimize Each

These SEO types form a comprehensive strategy that's crucial for increasing a website's visibility and ranking in search engine results, which can lead to higher traffic and potential conversions.

By Omar El Bahr
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Finance

A Founder-First VC Firm That Likes Bold Ideas

BEENEXT's funding prospects for the coming year are optimistic as it continues to identify promising founders and their ground-breaking startup ideas.

By Sujata Sangwan
Finance

Backing the Next Wave of Revolutionary Founders

Blume is particularly focused on sectors like SaaS, fintech, AI, climate tech and environment.

By Sujata Sangwan
Growing a Business

Why Being Profitable is a Business Strategy in Itself

Profitability is a part of the strategic effort to be a hyper-growth, customer-centric and commercially-minded organization. And yes, it's a strategy.

By Max Faldin