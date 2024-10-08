Get All Access for $5/mo

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Steps Into Beauty and Wellness Space with New Brand 'OG Beauty' OG Beauty partners with YouTuber Chanchlani, marking a significant milestone. His beauty and wellness brand launch is expected to create buzz and expand OG Beauty's audience reach.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashish Chanchlani, Co-founder of OG Beauty

Ashish Chanchlani, the YouTuber famous for his comedic and entertaining content, is stepping into the beauty and wellness space with a fresh venture—OG Beauty.

Co-founded by Chanchlani, the brand is poised to redefine beauty by combining entertainment with self-care, leveraging his massive online influence to create innovative and affordable skincare and wellness products.

OG Beauty is designed to stand apart from its parent brand, RENEE Cosmetics, carving out its own distinct identity in the industry. What makes this collaboration unique is that Chanchlani isn't just the face of the brand—he is a co-founder, deeply involved in product development and marketing strategies. His creative vision will be integral to OG Beauty's direction, ensuring the brand stays authentic, innovative, and connected to the modern consumer.

Ashish Chanchlani, Co-founder of OG Beauty, stated, "My fitness journey has ignited a passion for self-love and expression. Partnering with OG Beauty will help me blend my love for content creation with my desire to build impactful products. Together, we'll create fun, effective, and affordable skincare and wellness products that empower everyone to feel confident and beautiful."

This venture marks a landmark moment for both OG Beauty and Chanchlani, as he becomes one of the few YouTubers in India to enter the beauty industry with his own brand. With his creative touch and hands-on approach, OG Beauty is set to capture the attention of a wider audience and make waves in the beauty and wellness market.

OG Beauty aims to offer high-quality, cruelty-free products that cater to diverse skin and body needs. With sustainability at its core, the brand promises to empower users while embracing nature. From skincare essentials to vibrant cosmetics, OG Beauty is ready to offer products that nurture both body and soul.
