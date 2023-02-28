Yuga Labs Announces New NFT Collection; To Go Live On the Bitcoin Blockchain

Greg Solana, co-founder, Yuga Labs, shared the news through an official blog posting titled "Introducing Twelvefold."

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Yuga Labs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Tuesday, Yuga Labs, one of the largest non-fungible token players and the brand behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, announced that it was launching an original and experimental NFT collection comprising of 300 generative art pieces on the Bitcoin Blockchain.

Greg Solana, co-founder, Yuga Labs, shared the news through an official blog posting titled "Introducing Twelvefold." The collection pieces will be inscribed onto satoshis, the smallest identifiable Bitcoin units and will be minted using the Ordinal Theory protocol. The ordinal NFT collection is said to be inspired by the relationship between time, mathematics and variability.

Twelvefold is a base 12 system which will be hosted on a 12x12 grid, making it "a visual allegory for the cartography of data on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Developed by Casey Rodarmor, Ordinal protocol powers inscriptions and gives individual satoshis an identity to help them be tracked and transferred. Each satoshi is assigned a sequential number and later inscribed with data in the form of pictures, texts or videos and hosts one's artwork on a chain.

"In effect, this enables satoshis to operate as if they are non-fungible, essentially enabling the concept of NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain," the blog also read.

Yuga Labs will be announcing the timing and auction details for the collection in the coming week.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Writes on FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth. 

Related Topics

News and Trends NFT NFTs Yuga Labs

Most Popular

See all
Living

5 Proven Habits to Create Success in Business and in Life

Intentionally follow these five tenants of success, and see where it leads you.

By Trevor Cowley

Growing a Business

6 Ways to Learn and Pivot From an Entrepreneurial Journey Gone Awry

Here's how entrepreneurs can learn from a failed business venture.

By DeAnna Spoerl

Business News

Elon Musk Is the Richest Man In the World — Again

After a brief stint at number 2, the billionaire retakes the top spot, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

By Jonathan Small

Business Culture

5 Proven Tools for Developing Strong Relationships as an Entrepreneur

For entrepreneurs, powerful social skills are simply essential.

By Jason Hennessey

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Science & Technology

What Does ChatGPT Mean for the Future of Business?

What does ChatGPT mean for the future of businesses? What could this AI technology do for you? Keep reading to learn more.

By Entrepreneur Staff