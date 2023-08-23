The startup will be utilizing these funds for its growth and expansion plans across India

Yummy Plate, a startup firm with subscription-based meal service provider for schools, has raised Seed funding round of $2 million from K12 Techno Services Pvt. Ltd, an educational services platform, offering a suite of services and solutions to schools. The startup will be utilizing these funds for its growth and expansion plans across India.

"Our goal is to provide home cooked and nutritious meals made out of traditional, local and seasonal ingredients to students all across India. We have been receiving positive feedback from the parents so far, and we would like to provide the best suitable meals that fulfill all nutritional needs of students in their growing years. Through this funding, we are confident of being able to expand our services across different cities and achieve our goals even further," said Bala Hariharan, founder, Yummy Plate.

With more than 3000 students being provided nutritious meals every day, the startup plans to expand its operations to 5 cities with the funding. These cities include Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi.

According to an official statement, the startup is targeting to cater to 100-plus schools and increase the subscription base to 20,000 students in the next year and within 3 years, it plans to establish a pan-India presence.

"We felt that there was a gap in the market in terms of supplying good quality nutritious food in schools for the students and Yummy Plate fills this gap perfectly. They are doing a tremendous amount of work in order to provide high quality and healthy meal service to school students across Bengaluru. As we believe in providing the best possible facilities for students for their overall growth. Our goals align with those of Yummy Plates," said Jai Decosta, CEO, K12 Techno Services Pvt Ltd.

Started in October, 2022 Yummy Plate is a B2B startup that offers a range of nutritious, fresh and tasty meals for school children.