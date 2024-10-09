Several innovative startups have secured early-stage funding to accelerate their growth. Here's a look at their recent investment rounds.

ZenStatement Raises USD 1.62 Mn Funding Led by 3One4 Capital and Boldcap VC

ZenStatement, an AI-driven finance automation platform, has raised USD 1.62 million in its seed funding round, led by 3One4 Capital and Boldcap VC, with participation from Dynamis Ventures and Atrium Angels.

The round also saw backing from high-profile angels, including Michael Boyd (ex-Global Treasury Head, Apple), Ankit Nagori (Founder, EatFit), and Chetan Venugopal (Founder, Pierien Services), among others.

Founded in 2023 by Sourabh Nolkha and Ankit Narsaria, ZenStatement—formerly SimpliFin—helps businesses monitor, optimise, and forecast their cash flows while offering insights via AI-powered natural language queries. The company aims to automate finance processes end-to-end, improving productivity and allowing finance teams to focus on high-impact tasks.

ZenStatement plans to use the funds to expand its product offerings and enhance its sales and marketing efforts to scale its presence in India and internationally. In just 12 months, the platform has gained traction, serving unicorns and leading digital commerce, retail, and fintech companies, handling around 10 million transactions per month.

Sourabh Nolkha, CEO and Co-founder of ZenStatement, said, "By automating the finance processes end-to-end, we help finance teams to be more productive and focus more on activities that drive more impact. We have seen great traction so far in India (and there are early offshoots in other developed markets) and are looking forward to accelerating the digital adoption of the finance function while simplifying the lives of finance professionals."

iRasus Technologies Raises INR 4 Cr Funding to Expand Battery Data Analytics Platform

Energy analytics company iRasus Technologies has secured INR 4 crore in a seed funding round co-led by Rohit Rajput and Srikar Reddy of IAN Angel, with participation from DFAN and other angel investors.

The funds will support the expansion of iRasus' product and engineering teams, driving business growth across India.

Founded in 2019 by Arjun Sinha Roy, iRasus specialises in battery data analytics for electric mobility and stationary battery storage solutions. The company provides real-time insights and intelligence to optimise battery management, making it easier for users to transition from fossil fuel-based energy sources. Its flagship platform, Preksha, enables predictive maintenance and data analysis, reducing costs, improving safety, and extending battery life for sectors like electric buses, fleet operators, and renewable energy providers.

Arjun Sinha Roy, Founder and Director, stated, "Our platform leverages AI and ML to provide real-time insights into battery systems, fostering better operational decisions and driving the industry's transition from early adoption to maturity."

iRasus is headquartered in Gurugram and plans to engage with battery manufacturers, fleet operators, OEMs, telecom operators, and renewable energy storage providers as it scales up to meet the growing demand for data-driven energy solutions in the clean tech sector.

Game Publisher Deftouch Secures Funding to Boost "King of Cricket" and Develop New Titles

Deftouch, formerly known as All Star Games, the Indian game publisher behind the hit mobile title "King of Cricket," has raised an undisclosed amount in a follow-on funding round.

The round was co-led by KRAFTON India, T-Accelerate Capital, and Lumikai, with additional backing from Play Ventures and Visceral Capital. The new capital will fuel Deftouch's plans to expand "King of Cricket," develop new gaming titles, and grow its talent pool.

Founded by Ninad Bhagwat and Keshav Sunder, Deftouch specialises in developing hybrid-casual mobile games with a focus on sports. "King of Cricket" has attracted over 10 million downloads and ranks among the top three cricket games on the Indian Playstore. Deftouch's unique approach combines simple gameplay with deep progression mechanics, making it a favorite for casual cricket fans who previously had access only to hardcore simulations.

Ninad Bhagwat, CEO and Co-founder, Deftouch, said, "At Deftouch, this year has been a revelation, having served 2+ million monthly players playing our games and 200k daily players. Our most popular game, "King of Cricket," racked up 10 million downloads in 2024. We aim to build the 'T20 of Cricket games' in a category already occupied by long format hardcore games."

Healthcare Startup Humm Care Reaches USD 5 Mn Valuation with Seed Funding

Humm Care, a healthcare startup focused on women's health, caregiving, and family care, has raised seed funding, valuing the company at USD 5 million.

Founded in 2020 by Carina Kohli, the platform offers tailored healthcare solutions to corporates, MNCs, and startups across India, addressing gaps in traditional healthcare systems.

Humm Care's services cover various life stages, including PCOS, maternity, fertility, caregiving, and eldercare. The company's recent survey highlighted the demand for postpartum mental health counseling, preconception services, and educational workshops, with many women struggling to access affordable, trustworthy care.

Humm Care's mission is to provide more inclusive healthcare, focusing on women and families. With less than 15% of Indian companies offering comprehensive coverage, the startup aims to bridge this gap.

The company claims to partner with leading organisations across sectors like retail, finance, IT, and more, helping them create a supportive, inclusive workforce.

"We have been building Humm Care for over 4 years, and we're excited to have raised our first round. This funding will fuel us to scale our services, improve our product, and grow over the next 18–24 months," said Carina Kohli, founder and CEO of Humm Care. "By focusing on women's health, caregiving, and family care, we aim to empower women and families and bridge the gap in healthcare access. This will not only improve health outcomes but also contribute to a more inclusive workforce in India."