ZEVO, an electric supply chain and warehousing platform, has raised funding from Agility Ventures, an Angel Fund. The funding will be utilized to further expand ZEVO's fleet of electric vehicles and micro storages, focusing on last-mile delivery and integrated logistics solutions along with electric refrigerated deliveries.

"This investment will empower us to scale our operations and expand our reach, driving us closer to our vision of transforming the logistics and mobility landscape in India. We are excited to continue our mission of providing sustainable, efficient, and reliable supply chain solutions to our valued customers," said Aditya Singh Ratnu, CEO, ZEVO.

With this funding, ZEVO is poised for accelerated growth and is committed to contributing to a greener and more sustainable future in the logistics and mobility industry. The company further said this strategic investment will enable ZEVO to meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and to establish micro storages, further strengthening its commitment to efficient and eco-friendly supply chain solutions.

"We chose to invest in Zevo because of their unique and forward-thinking approach to revolutionizing the logistics sector in India. Their commitment to sustainability, innovative use of electric vehicles, and end-to-end supply chain solutions align perfectly with our vision for the future of logistics. We believe that Zevo's expertise and offerings have the potential to transform the industry, and we are excited to support their growth as they lead the way towards a greener, more efficient, and cost- effective logistics landscape in India," said Dhianu Das, Agility Ventures.

ZEVO is founded by Aditya Singh Ratnu and Dhruv Bhatia with mentorship from Dr. Diwakar Dadoo, ZEVO's mission is to provide cheaper, faster, convenient, and green transport and micro-storage solutions to consumers.