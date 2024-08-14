Get All Access for $5/mo

Zo House Aims to Launch 1 Property Every Quarter The company has recently launched a clubhouse in Bangalore's Whitefield after successful launches in Koramangala, Dubai, and San Francisco. The new outlet will operate on the model of fractional ownership

By Paromita Gupta

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Visualized, Zo House- Whitefield

In order to expand its footprints in the market, Zo World, a tech-enabled social real estate company is planning to launch a property every quarter in India and overseas.

Speaking to Entrepreneur India, co-founder Dharamveer Singh Chouhan said, "Our vision is gradually spreading around one real estate and one place in the world at a time. And over the century, across the world, in every city, every street you will have some Zo House. So, wherever you travel around, you'll find a friend across the globe."

Zo House members will have access to collaborative living and working spaces equipped with advanced technology and innovative infrastructure, 24/7 dining, and entry into an exclusive network of successful startup founders, investors, creators, and like-minded "world-builders."

he company has recently launched a clubhouse in Bangalore's Whitefield after successful launches in Koramangala, Dubai, and San Francisco. The second Karnataka property will be the largest for the player, spanning across 36,000 .sq.ft.

The new outlet will operate on the model of fractional ownership through an invite-only process that will see members continue to earn annual yields as their share of clubhouse profits.

"We are very sure of the vision that we want to have community-owned real estate. We want our community to own the real estate, so that's why this Whitefield project," said Chetan Singh Chauhan, co-founder and COO, Zo World.

"We'll launch one property every quarter," he said, adding that the company will look at fractionalizing more properties and extending membership accordingly.
Aligning with the idea of what Zostel is for travellers, Zo World's chief product is Zo House for techno-optimists, particularly for the Web3 community.

According to the founders, the age group between 18 and 40 are the largest adopters of the concept. The duo plans to expand to the top 50 cities globally.

The company claims to be a preferred choice for new-age tech organizations, fast-scaling startups, and globally distributed teams to host tastefully curated closed-group networking events, high-energy hackathons, and developer and artist residencies.
Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

AIC T-Hub Selects 20 Start-ups For Sustainability Cohort

Each start-up will be paired with seasoned experts from various fields, including industry leaders, academics, and investors who will provide personalised mentorship and strategic advice.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
Lifestyle

Models are Making $$$$$ by Selling Feet Pics on FeetFinder

In the vast expanse of the adult internet, a niche yet burgeoning sector is redefining the landscape of digital content: the market for feet pictures. This discreet yet thriving domain caters to an evolving audience with specific interests, distinct from traditional adult entertainment.

By Ramsy Swamy
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

How to Implement Ethical AI Practices in Your Company

AI's speed, accuracy and cost-effectiveness are fundamentally reshaping financial workflows, but how can you ensure that it adheres both to your business's ethical principles and to best data security and integrity standards?

By Francois Lacas
News and Trends

America Focused Healthcare Solutions Provider Inventurus Prepares to Go Public In Indian Markets

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as it prepares to go public.

By Entrepreneur Staff