In order to expand its footprints in the market, Zo World, a tech-enabled social real estate company is planning to launch a property every quarter in India and overseas.

Speaking to Entrepreneur India, co-founder Dharamveer Singh Chouhan said, "Our vision is gradually spreading around one real estate and one place in the world at a time. And over the century, across the world, in every city, every street you will have some Zo House. So, wherever you travel around, you'll find a friend across the globe."

Zo House members will have access to collaborative living and working spaces equipped with advanced technology and innovative infrastructure, 24/7 dining, and entry into an exclusive network of successful startup founders, investors, creators, and like-minded "world-builders."

he company has recently launched a clubhouse in Bangalore's Whitefield after successful launches in Koramangala, Dubai, and San Francisco. The second Karnataka property will be the largest for the player, spanning across 36,000 .sq.ft.

The new outlet will operate on the model of fractional ownership through an invite-only process that will see members continue to earn annual yields as their share of clubhouse profits.

"We are very sure of the vision that we want to have community-owned real estate. We want our community to own the real estate, so that's why this Whitefield project," said Chetan Singh Chauhan, co-founder and COO, Zo World.

"We'll launch one property every quarter," he said, adding that the company will look at fractionalizing more properties and extending membership accordingly.

Aligning with the idea of what Zostel is for travellers, Zo World's chief product is Zo House for techno-optimists, particularly for the Web3 community.

According to the founders, the age group between 18 and 40 are the largest adopters of the concept. The duo plans to expand to the top 50 cities globally.

The company claims to be a preferred choice for new-age tech organizations, fast-scaling startups, and globally distributed teams to host tastefully curated closed-group networking events, high-energy hackathons, and developer and artist residencies.