Zomato Reports Net Loss of INR 346.6 Crore In Q3

Its revenue from operations rose 75 per cent to INR 1,948.2 crore in quarter under review from INR 1,112 crore in the same quarter of the previous year

By Soumya Duggal

Restaurant aggregator Zomato Posts Net Loss in Q3 FY22

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Restaurant aggregator Zomato on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of INR 346.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with INR 63 crore in the year-ago period on account of macroeconomic pressures and changes in consumer preference.

Its revenue from operations rose 75 per cent to INR 1,948.2 crore in quarter under review from INR 1,112 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

"We continue to stay focused on our long-term growth vectors without worrying too much about near-term growth pressures," said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato.

He added that while the long-term opportunity remains large and exciting, "the current slowdown is a result of a few temporary factors such as macro slowdown for the mid-market segment, boom in dining out for the premium-end, and boom in travel at the premium-end."

Zomato added 23 million new customers in CY22 as compared to 23.6 million in CY21. Customers who ordered over 50 times a year grew by around 50 per cent year-on-year to 2.7 million as compared to 1.8 million in CY21, said the company.

This was the first quarter during which the Gurugram-based company reported quarterly results taking into account the financials of Blinkit, the fast commerce company it acquired. Excluding Blinkit, Zomato's operating loss was INR 38 crore compared with INR 272 crore a year ago.

Talking about the way forward, Goyal listed out a few initiatives undertaken by the company to prioritise such as long-term growth, including membership programme Zomato Gold that gives subscribers priority access to restaurants during peak hours, Zomato Instant service that offers customers home-style cooked food at affordable prices, and attempts to fix the overall "hygiene" (such as the app's curation gaps and the lax speed of engineering systems) of the business.

Zomato, which got listed on the stock exchanges in 2021, has lately witnessed a string of high-profile resignations, including CTO Gunjan Patidar, co-founder Mohit Gupta, head of new initiatives Rahul Ganjoo and vice-president for global growth Sidhharth Jhawar. These exits have reportedly worried restaurant partners. "We are always on the lookout for great talent to join our team," said Goyal on the subject before adding that the company doesn't have the need to fill the recently vacated positions of CTO and head of food delivery.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Entrepreneurs

The CleanTech Leader

Its flagship products, BioUrja and BiogasBot, have helped develop 107 projects across the subcontinent, with the smallest plant having 50kg per day and the largest plant having 550 tonnes a day capacity

By Entrepreneur Staff

News and Trends

Alphabet Inc Incurses $100 Billion Losses As Bard Gives Inaccurate Responses

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc incurred major monetary losses as their new AI tool Bard had an underwhelming demonstration. Google developers were under pressure since the launch of OpenAI's advanced chatbot ChatGPT.

By Kavya Pillai

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Growing a Business

8 Secrets to Success in Business

Follow these secrets to success to make 2023 a standout year for your business. Remember, success is achieved in your personal life as well as your professional life. Be sure to enjoy the entrepreneurial journey along the way.

By Lauren Gall

By Swadha Mishra