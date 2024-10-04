Get All Access for $5/mo

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zoom Video Communications has introduced Zoom Phone, its first cloud phone solution in India, licensed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Zoom Phone, designed to provide secure, reliable, and flexible voice communication, integrates seamlessly with the Zoom Workplace platform, enhancing collaboration with AI-powered features.

The service, initially launched in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune), is aimed at supporting multinational enterprises and domestic companies. "We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to India, empowering companies to improve employee engagement and elevate the customer experience," said Sameer Raje, general manager and head of Zoom India & SAARC.

With Zoom Phone, companies can make inbound and outbound calls via the public switched telephone network (PSTN), allowing them to replace outdated private branch exchange (PBX) systems. PBX networks enable internal and external communication within organisations using various channels like VoIP and traditional PSTN lines.

Zoom's cloud-based PBX service meets India's Unified Telecom licence requirements, ensuring a trusted and compliant solution for businesses. It comes with AI-driven features such as post-call summaries, voicemail prioritisation, and task extraction, aimed at enhancing productivity and ease of use.

Velchamy Sankarlingam, Zoom's president of product and engineering, highlighted the service's global success, stating, "Globally, Zoom Phone saw continued expansion in the market, amassing five Zoom Phone customers with 100k+ seats in Q1 FY25, demonstrating our customers' trust in Zoom for critical employee and customer experience processes."
