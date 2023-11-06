As a futurist, it's an essential part of the job to look ahead and ask what technologies are gaining the most traction. Currently, it is a groundbreaking improvement in Windows PCs.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a futurist, it's an essential part of the job to look ahead and ask what technologies are gaining the most traction. Currently, it is a groundbreaking improvement in Windows PCs. Windows laptops are poised for a revolution thanks to the triple threat of chip improvements, exciting new form factors, and Microsoft's deep commitment to AI, and everyone from curious laptop buyers to dedicated Apple loyalists can benefit from it. Here are three compelling upgrades to Windows that will make it your go-to PC this year.

1. Chips

Reportedly, this chip has undergone a redesign to optimize its performance in artificial intelligence tasks such as email summarization, text generation, and image rendering. These chips would facilitate the emergence of a fresh era of "AI PCs" tailored for both business and consumer use. Any company making a CPU designed to work with the growing list of AI features in Windows wouldn't be out of place, but it could fundamentally change the PC laptop landscape.

2. Advanced AI

In 2023, artificial intelligence will become real in organizations. No-code AI, with its easy drag-and-drop interfaces, will enable any business to leverage its power to create more intelligent products and services. Historically, getting Windows to run on Arm-powered devices hasn't been an easy task for Microsoft and its partners.Luckily for Microsoft, Windows has gone through a real creative reinvention in the last year. But Microsoft's emphasis on artificial intelligence (and moving away from the metaverse) could change many of the ways people interact with their computers daily.

3. Innovative Form Factors

The Yoga Book 9i is a great example of how wild Windows laptops have become. Another thing that works in favour of Windows laptops? Manufacturers are exploring different form factors. Mainly these are folding displays of various types, the current laptop style is very popular, but odd examples do exist. Lenovo introduced the dual-screen Yoga Book 9i at CES earlier this year And A laptop with a colour E Ink display on the cover. And it makes sense that Windows PCs would be such fertile ground for experimentation, which largely describes Microsoft's approach to its hardware.