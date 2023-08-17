Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Claude has surprising capabilities, including a couple you won't find in the free version of ChatGPT.Since this AI bot launched on July 11, I've found Claude useful for summarizing long transcripts, clarifying complex writings, and generating lists of ideas and questions. It also helps us put unstructured notes into orderly tables. For some things, we prefer Claude to ChatGPT.

Claude is a bot similar to ChatGPT that can read, understand and act on text you feed it or files you upload.You can ask Claude questions on any topic and get immediate answers. That's because, like ChatGPT, it's been trained on huge amounts of info. You can use it free at Claude.ai.

The startup behind Claude has $1.5 billion in funding. Claude is made by Anthropic, a startup with more than $400 million in funding from Google, one of its partners. Anthropic was founded by Daniela and Dario Amodei, siblings who used to work at OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT.

Claude can analyze up to 75,000 words at a time. You can ask Claude to analyze, summarize, translate or answer questions about huge amounts of information — even an entire book. It accepts up to about 75,000 words for analysis. That's 10 times as much as ChatGPT can manage. Here are four ways you can use Claude.

1. Summarize meeting notes

Anytime you have unprocessed notes from a meeting, a conference, or a brainstorming session, you can paste them or upload them to Claude and ask for a summary or an analysis of key points.

2. Contribute to a Slack thread

You can add Claude's AI chatbot to any channel in a paid Slack account and it can summarize a long thread or a series of conversations. It can also answer questions that come up in a channel or provide its own list of ideas or questions.

3. Construct an information table

It can be used for structuring messy, complex info into tables that are scannable and organized. Claude helps us do so. We asked Claude to summarize recent articles on "ungrading" we uploaded and to provide clarifying examples. It gave us helpful guidance and a simple, helpful reference table.

4. Generate an outline

Give Claude something you've written in the past, a PDF slide deck, or raw notes you've made on a topic. Ask it to create an outline for you that you can then expand upon.