All About The New AI Health Coach A partnership to create a "customised, hyper-personalised AI health coach that will be available as a mobile app" to "reverse the trend lines on chronic diseases" was announced last week by two well-known figures in the artificial intelligence (AI) and wellness sectors.

By Kavya Pillai

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A partnership to create a "customised, hyper-personalised AI health coach that will be available as a mobile app" to "reverse the trend lines on chronic diseases" was announced last week by two well-known figures in the artificial intelligence (AI) and wellness sectors. In an advertisement published in Time magazine, Arianna Huffington, a former media executive who now runs Thrive Global, a high-tech wellness company, and Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT, announced the launch of their new venture, Thrive AI Health. Shivanthika Murugan the Senior Lead Marketing & Branding at Remidio shared, "By providing the 22,000 ophthalmologists in India with more time to manage complex cases and handle increased referrals, today AI is the solution that can cater to the needs of the 1.4 billion population, ensuring more efficient and effective healthcare delivery."

An industry that has grown rapidly over the last several years, promising to change civilization, is showing signs of slowing down, and the health sector is an intriguing avenue for expansion. Despite billions of dollars being invested by businesses and investors, the technology is still frequently a problem in search of a solution. Amol R Deshmukh, Founder and CEO, MedRabbits Healthcare said, "AI will be a useful tool to support physicians, not to replace them, thus boosting patient outcomes and treatment quality. In reality, a more collaborative atmosphere is probably going to result from the use of AI in healthcare. AI can help physicians make better decisions by giving them access to the most comprehensive information possible for patient diagnosis and treatment. AI and medical experts working together may result in earlier illness identification, more precise diagnosis, and more individualized treatment regimens."

According to Altman and Huffington, Thrive AI Health will "learn your preferences and patterns across the five behaviours"—sleep, food, movement, stress management, and social connection—that are essential to promoting health and treating chronic diseases. It will do this by utilizing the "best peer-reviewed science" in conjunction with users' "personal biometric, lab, and other medical data". Dr. Vishesh Kasliwal, CEO & Founder, Medyseva said, "The human touch, empathy, and the nuanced understanding that healthcare professionals bring to patient care are irreplaceable. Doctors can provide personalized care, take into account the emotional and psychological aspects of a patient's condition, and build trust with patients -elements that Al cannot replicate. Instead of replacing medical consultations, Al is more likely to serve as a complementary tool, enhancing the capabilities of healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes."

Surjeet Thakur, Founder & CEO of TrioTree Technologies Pvt Ltd cautioned, "The benefits of AI, like those seen in social media technologies, come with associated risks and challenges. AI can contribute to solving many health issues, but it requires careful and responsible implementation to ensure its positive impact. Ultimately, the effective use of AI in healthcare depends on how humanity leverages this technology to enhance medical practice and patient care." Thrive AI Health coach seeks to use behavioural data to create "personalised nudges and real-time recommendations" to change daily habits, whether you are a "busy professional with diabetes" or someone without "access to trainers, chefs and life coaches"—the only two user profiles mentioned by the pair. Mathew Chacko, Partner at Spice Route Legal said,"Latest developments in AI offer an unprecedented ability to analyse data, identify patterns and reach conclusions that can help doctors diagnose illnesses. Its contribution in diagnosing cancers, in identifying the most appropriate treatments and the chances of success so that educated decisions can be made on the toss up between aggressive treatment and palliative care are all revolutionising the delivery of medical services. "

Arindam Sen, CEO & Director of Heartnet India added, "Ultimately, this enhances the cost-efficiency and quality of healthcare, without replacing the essential human element in medical consultations. AI serves as a valuable tool to improve teleconsultation and telehealth, not replace, the role of healthcare professionals." The 'life-saving benefits' of a smartphone software that gives you detailed instructions on how to sleep more, eat better, exercise more, reduce stress, and go touch the grass with friends will reportedly become available to everyone soon. With the "superpowers" of incentives and these "superhuman" technologies, our "tiny daily acts" will transform the world.
