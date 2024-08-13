The most recent software features should soon be accessible on your device if you are already running an earlier public beta of iOS 18.

All eligible users can now download iOS 18 Public Beta 4, which includes several new features and stability improvements. The latest public beta of iOS is also accessible for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and other associated Apple operating systems.

Apple is at last providing customers with an easy way to toggle Bluetooth on and off with iOS 18 Public Beta 4. Control Center now has a specific Bluetooth option in addition to the usual connectivity settings. The flashlight or camera symbol on the lock screen can be swapped out for this new control, which can be added to any Control Center page. Users of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max can additionally designate the Action button as the Bluetooth toggle.

Beginning with Dark Mode icons in notifications, Apple is resolving a bug that caused icons in the Notification Tray to display in standard light when Dark Mode was enabled. With the new public beta, notifications received with Dark Mode enabled will display that icon in a darker finish. As for tinted icons, Apple is enhancing the customization options for those who have enabled the feature, enabling them to match their icons to their preferred wallpaper.

