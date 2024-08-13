Get All Access for $5/mo

Apple Goes Public With iOS 18 Beta 4 The most recent software features should soon be accessible on your device if you are already running an earlier public beta of iOS 18.

By Entreprneur Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

All eligible users can now download iOS 18 Public Beta 4, which includes several new features and stability improvements. The latest public beta of iOS is also accessible for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and other associated Apple operating systems.

Apple is at last providing customers with an easy way to toggle Bluetooth on and off with iOS 18 Public Beta 4. Control Center now has a specific Bluetooth option in addition to the usual connectivity settings. The flashlight or camera symbol on the lock screen can be swapped out for this new control, which can be added to any Control Center page. Users of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max can additionally designate the Action button as the Bluetooth toggle.

Beginning with Dark Mode icons in notifications, Apple is resolving a bug that caused icons in the Notification Tray to display in standard light when Dark Mode was enabled. With the new public beta, notifications received with Dark Mode enabled will display that icon in a darker finish. As for tinted icons, Apple is enhancing the customization options for those who have enabled the feature, enabling them to match their icons to their preferred wallpaper.

The most recent software features should soon be accessible on your device if you are already running an earlier public beta of iOS 18.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

8 Steps to Transform Your Failed Business Into a Success Story

If your business is struggling, take the advice here to thoroughly review what's not working and brainstorm new approaches. Reinventing it takes effort, but it could be what turns failure into your future success.

By Murali Nethi
News and Trends

Ather Energy Turns Unicorn After USD71 Million Funding From NIIF

In September last year, Hero MotoCorp, its existing shareholder has announced its board's approval to invest INR 550 crore into Ather Energy.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Trump Said Harris Used AI to Fake Crowd Size. Here's Why That Claim Was Debunked.

What's real in the age of AI and deepfakes?

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Maharashtra Government Approves RRP Electronics' INR 24,000 Cr Semiconductor Mega Project

The company will initially set up an OSAT facility in a 40,000-square feet state-of-the art facility at Mahape, which is expected to be operational by 16th September, 2024.

By Entrepreneur Staff