Crypto Exchange Introduces Direct USD and EUR Deposits, Thanks To New Partnership

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The company has agreed on a joint project with Checkout.com, the international payment processing platform. WhiteBIT users can now deposit funds to their balances right from their bank cards. This method requires no intermediary services.

Handout

WhiteBIT's CEO claimed this partnership to be an excellent opportunity for the exchange community and new users. He also said his company strives to provide users with the most comfortable payment means.

The process is straightforward if using Checkout.com. The user needs to fill out several fields and confirm the transaction: name and surname; card number; CVV code; and end date.

The funds will appear on the user's balance in a few minutes after confirmation. This payment method will, at first, work with EUR and USD. But, WhiteBIT claims that it will add other national currencies. Now, users can only make a deposit via Visa and Mastercard cards that support EUR and USD.

Also, the head of the company, Volodymyr Nosov, noted that now more and more newcomers are entering the area of cryptocurrencies. According to him, beginners cannot immediately transfer cryptocurrency to their exchange wallet account due to a lack of knowledge. Yet, they can deposit the usual way, as the payment process with a bank card does not differ from service to service.