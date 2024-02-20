Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited is a Deep Tech Data Science Company, specializing in delivering solutions based on Drone, Space and Defence Technologies. Their expertise extends to various industries, including Agriculture, Mining, Utilities, Energy, and Infrastructure. Our primary focus lies in addressing real-world challenges and providing practical solutions for businesses worldwide. They have a meticulously planned drone survey and the subsequent data processing yield precise results, including a comprehensive 3D model, a complete aerial perspective, and project-specific outputs, such as crop health analysis, volume estimation of stockpiles, and asset health assessments, among others. Prateek Srivastava the Founder and CEO of DroneAcharya had also said that one of our latest projects include providing drone based services in the Oil and Gas domain in Qatar.

In recent developments, they have expanded into Space Technology and have successfully launched a Reusable Rocket Launch Vehicle and ensured 100% recovery of both the rocket launch vehicle and the onboard sensors. Additionally, they are actively engaged in the development of Cubesats and Nanosats, which are compact versions of traditional satellites. These platforms are versatile and can undertake a variety of orbital missions, including the collection of atmospheric and meteorological data, as well as area surveillance, all at a fraction of the cost associated with conventional satellite launches. They are also adaptable to changing mission requirements.

Furthermore, they recently introduced their own Defense Technology Drone Platform, known as the BHUJANG. The BHUJANG is a multi-purpose drone capable of operating at altitudes of up to 6,300 meters. Srivastava explained "It serves various missions, including surveillance, reconnaissance, terrain survey, and package delivery. The platform is designed to offer the reliability and agility that foreign drones often cannot provide in the specific conditions of India, equipping our soldiers with an additional asset for effective deployment."

This also encompasses DGCA-certified drone pilot training and a range of drone-centered courses, such as drone construction, aerial cinematography, GIS for drones, Python for Drones, and the application of drones in fields like agriculture and disaster management. Through the courses, they aspire to upskill and empower individuals to become certified and experienced drone pilots, drone engineers, drone data specialists, and researchers. This approach aims to bridge the gap between the industry's demand for trained talent and the current availability of such professionals in the drone sector.

In the coming months they have ambitious plans to establish an additional 50 training and service centers throughout India. On a global scale, while they already have offices in Thailand, Dubai, Switzerland, and North Carolina, "We are in the process of establishing new offices in Malaysia and the Philippines. We are dedicated to advancing our mission of providing Space Tech solutions, including Reusable Rocket Launch Vehicles, Cubesats, and Nanosats, and have plans to launch these solutions into the Indian market for commercial use in the near future. Furthermore, we are actively engaged in the research and development of a range of defense products and solutions. Once these innovations have undergone rigorous testing and validation, we will introduce them to the Indian market," concluded Srivastava.