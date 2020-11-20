With air pollution on the rise and a sea of options available in the market, it is a tricky affair to zero in on the best air purifier

There was an era when air purifiers were considered a luxurious commodity, but it isn't so anymore. In fact in the current times, it is more necessary than ever to invest in air purifiers. Further pushing the need of an air purifier is the worsening air quality in the winter season and the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to a recent study, there has been 11 per cent rise in COVID-19 deaths due to bad air quality. While the ambient air appears to be more polluted prima facie, we often tend to forget that the indoor air is more polluted due to smaller particles, allergens, pollen, pet dander, smoke, etc.

With a sea of options available in the market, it is a tricky affair to zero in on the best air purifier. There are several factors that one needs to take into consideration before going for an air purifier. Different spaces have different requirements and the air purifier you select must be equipped to ensure that your purpose is served. For instance, an office space air purifier does not require a filter to clean pet dander while one for a home need not have to cover large areas. Let's take a look at the different factors that should be taken into consideration before purchasing an air purifier.

Right technology

An air purifier comprises pre-filter and a number of other filters that might have to be changed periodically. Though these filters play a significant role, the technology used is the key when it comes to air purification. A few air purifiers are equipped with patented technologies that automatically senses pollution, captures ultrafine pollutants and projects purified air.

Room size

It is extremely important to adjudge the size of the area for which you are buying the air purifier. The purifiers come in varied sizes across a vast price range, based on the technology used and area it can cover. To get the right pick, one needs to consider the square footage of the room, and depending on the same, go for compact or heavy ones. You should ideally go for a model that is fit to purify the air in a slightly larger space than the actual room size.

Noise rating

You must not forget to take the noise emission levels into account before purchasing an air purifier. The purifiers come with fans and hence emit noise. For instance, if you are buying a purifier for your bedroom, make sure that its noise rating is less than 50dB so that you do not get disturbed while sleeping.

Smoke prevention mechanism

There are different kinds of smoke emanating especially in homes. The air purifier we choose must be able to arrest cigar/cigarette smoke or cooking smoke, formaldehyde, TVOCs and other toxic gases along with pollens, pet dander and other inhalable particles.

Air change per hour

And last but never the least, adequate attention must be paid to the ACH or the air change per hour offered by an air purifier. ACH refers to the number of times a purifier can clean the total volume of air in a room within an hour. Usually, air purifiers with more than 4 ACH are considered more effective in eradicating microscopic allergens.