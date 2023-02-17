LGND Music is a platform that is open to artists and fans from all music genres from around the world

LGND Music, a new platform created by blockchain and music industry veterans, is bringing a new level of transparency and accessibility to music ownership. With its digital collectibles, or Virtual Vinyl, music fans can now own their favorite music, and artists can connect directly with their fans and receive fair royalty payments.

Virtual Vinyl technology offers a unique opportunity for music fans to own and manage their music collections, giving them the ability to buy and sell their favorite tracks and albums 24/7. In addition to traditional music ownership, this technology will also provide fans with access to exclusive and one-of-a-kind experiences with their favorite artists. This can include a range of digital collectibles, such as VIP passes to concerts, meet-and-greet opportunities, and other immersive in-person experiences.

LGND Music is a platform that is open to artists and fans from all music genres from around the world. It aims to provide a space for music discovery, with an array of curated playlists and recommendations to help users discover new artists and sounds. The platform also seeks to foster a strong sense of community in and out of the Web3 space, offering features that allow users to build their LGND Music identity and connect with other fans and artists with similar tastes and interests.

It's supported by a vibrant community and offers a consistent digital collectible lineup of new and classic music from a wide range of artists, including exclusive partnerships with Warner Music and Spinnin' Records. The platform is constantly adding new content and is the perfect place for fans to discover new music and build their digital collectible collection.

With its blockchain technology and commitment to fairness, transparency, and accessibility, LGND Music is the future of music ownership and a must-visit destination for music fans and artists alike.