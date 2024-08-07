Gemini, Google's cutting-edge AI chatbot, is supposedly set to revolutionize the virtual assistant space. It may soon be available on headphones and earbuds.

The tech giant has been discreetly developing a way to pair Gemini with particular headphones so that customers can use the extensive powers of the AI without using their phone. The feature's existence was discovered through an analysis of code strings found in the most recent version of the Google app.

Talking with Gemini over headphones and earbuds is expected to be possible with this cutting-edge technology, called "Bisto," opening the door to a more engaging and dynamic encounter. Users will be able to activate Gemini directly through their earbuds thanks to the integration, which may eventually replace the conventional "OK Google" phrase.

This development has far-reaching consequences because it will allow users to access Gemini's knowledge store, personalized recommendations, and advanced language processing skills without using their phone. Its hands-free capability will completely change the way we communicate with virtual assistants, making it a necessary tool for anyone who want to be productive and connected while on the go.

Google's recent improvements, which have seen Gemini become an essential component of several of its products, demonstrate the company's commitment to enhancing the capabilities of its AI chatbot. This most recent achievement is evidence of the company's commitment to innovation and the excellent outcomes that have been obtained from its ongoing investment in AI research and development.

When the much-rumored Pixel Buds Pro 2 are released later this year, customers may anticipate more from their enhanced listening experience than just music playback. Gemini's compatibility with headphones and earbuds will drastically change how we communicate with virtual assistants, and it will be interesting to watch how this technology develops in the years to come.