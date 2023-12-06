Google's AI model, Gemini, will be available to users globally from Wednesday. It will also be integrated into Bard as well as the latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Gemini 1.0 is optimised for different sizes: Ultra, Pro, and Nano. "These are the first models of the Gemini era and the first realisation of the vision we had when we formed Google DeepMind earlier this year. This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we've undertaken as a company," Pichai said in his note.

The result of large-scale collaborative efforts by teams across Google, including at Google Research, Gemini was built to be multimodal and hence can "generalise and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video". In one of the demos, Google showcased how Gemini can see like a human eye, understand and evaluate in real-time and suggest the next course of action.

While Gemini Ultra will be the largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks, Gemini Pro will be best at scaling across a wide range of tasks, and Gemini Nano will manage on-device tasks. From today, Gemini Nano will be available in Pixel 8 Pro, powering new features like Summarise in the Recorder app and Smart Reply via Gboard, starting with WhatsApp. Gemini will roll out to more Google products and services like Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI. A note said Google is already starting to experiment with Gemini in Search, "where it's making Search Generative Experience (SGE) faster for users, with a 40 per cent reduction in latency in English in the US, alongside improvements in quality".

From December 13, developers and enterprise customers will be able to access Gemini Pro via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio or Google Cloud Vertex AI. Android developers will also be able to build with Gemini Nano via AICore, a new system capability available in Android 14, starting on Pixel 8 Pro devices. Since Gemini Ultra is still completing trust and safety checks, but will be available to select customers, developers, partners, and safety and responsibility experts for early experimentation and feedback before it is rolled out to developers and enterprise customers early next year.