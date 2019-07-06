Product Innovation: The Untapped Opportunity in Medical Technology The MedTech industry in India is estimated to be INR 50-70,000 crore, growing briskly at 15per cent annually and is expected to reach Rs.150,000 crores by 2025

By Siraj Dhanani

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

graphicstock

Medical technology, a vast sector that encompasses everything from bandages to MRI machines, is an integral part of an effective healthcare system. Medical technology (MedTech) includes diagnostics, hospital equipment, consumables, surgical tools (including multi-million dollar robotic systems), implants, software, and various other kinds of life-saving and life-enhancing technologies. While smaller than the pharmaceutical sector in terms of sales, MedTech is as critical in the provision of effective healthcare all over the world. The MedTech industry in India is estimated to be Rs.50-70,000 crore, growing briskly at 15per cent annually, and is expected to reach Rs.150,000 crores by 2025. Globally, the sector is also growing, from $500 billion today, to an expected $600 billion by 2025.

Shifting Pillars

The MedTech industry is dominated by Western (mainly American firms), which lead the world in product innovation. MedTech is a strong export sector for the US and a few other countries like Israel, Switzerland and Ireland, while India still imports over 75per cent of its medical technology. Indian companies have begun making strides in certain areas of MedTech, providing high-quality and affordable products in diagnostics, monitoring, implants, etc. China, though, has taken a lead in this area- having created global MedTech companies which compete on price and quality with global majors.

Competition

However, if ones takes a closer look at the successes of Indian and Chinese companies, we find that these are restricted to incremental innovation on existing technologies (for price and feature differentiation)- whether they be X-rays, CT scanners, stents, knee implants, etc. Very few companies are creating fundamentally new products, based on a novel, patented, technologies, to address unmet healthcare needs. Product innovation (sometimes called "deep tech" when applied to high-impact areas) is conspicuous by its absence in Indian and Chinese MedTech industries, while the US industry is built on, and led by, product innovation and IP.

The global MedTech industry offers some insights into how product innovation is driven, and monetized, in this sector. MedTech is a startup-friendly sector, with an estimated 5-7,000 MedTech startups in operation in the US today. These startups work on a particular problem, or sometimes a core technology, to build new, IP-protected, products. These products are then licensed to large global MedTech majors for commercialization and the startups continue to focus on product innovation.

Innovations in India

Some Indian startups to have started focusing on product innovation, recognizing that Indian healthcare challenges may require completely new products and technologies that today don't exist. This approach starts with a deep understanding of the healthcare challenge that needs to be addressed, typically by spending a couple of months in a hospital in the relevant department. This is followed by the creation of novel concepts, engineering of new technologies, and product development – a process that can take 3-5 years, or even longer. All these problems required the creation of novel products, incorporating artificial intelligence, precision engineering, electronics, software, and product design expertise, and generate valuable IP in the form of patents on novel technologies.

Government's Initiative

The government has been doing a lot to support such innovation. BIRAC, the funding arm of the Dept of Biotechnology, has provided grants to over a hundred MedTech projects, at different stages of development. There are several other grant-making bodies, such as Indian and international Foundations, that are also supporting MedTech innovation in India. VC interest, and capital, in the sector, has been slowly increasing, albeit from a low base- and is likely to explode once a couple of successes are seen in this sector.

In summary, MedTech offers a generational opportunity for innovators and entrepreneurs- a large, fast-growing sector with global opportunity, an obvious product innovation gap, and the opportunity to create extraordinary impact along with economic success. The sector's perceived challenges, i.e. time and investment to develop and launch a product, uncertainty around commercial success, and a fluid regulatory environment with periodic price control challenges, do not take away from the fundamental opportunity this sector offers.

The opportunity is global, as most emerging economies will face similar healthcare challenges as India, and will be relevant markets for such products. India today has a unique opportunity to become the MedTech innovation hub for global emerging markets, much like the US is for developed markets. Capitalizing on this opportunity will enable India to craft another global success story (after IT and pharmaceuticals) while transforming the lives of 125 crore Indians.
Siraj Dhanani

CEO and Founder of InnAccel Technologies

A veteran in the pharmaceutical industry with around years of experience, Siraj is the Founder & CEO of InnAccel Technologies, a promising MedTech company which is India’s only manufacturing platform with a diverse portfolio of innovative, IP-protected, medical devices. His responsibilities in the company include spearheading product development, commercial strategy, team management and financing operations.

After finishing his graduation in B.Pharm from the University of Bombay in 1993, Siraj enrolled for a Master’s of Science in Pharmacy Administration at The Ohio State University under President’s Fellowship in 1995. He then went on to pursue an MBA from Stern School, New York University where he made it to the Dean’s List in the year 2000. Starting his career with a small consulting company in the USA, Siraj’s professional journey has been a diverse one. Later, he was associated with some of the largest pharmaceutical companies on Wall Street.

Despite enjoying a very successful career, eventually, he was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug and decided to start something of his own. His first entrepreneurial venture was PharmARC, a knowledge processing outsourcing firm focused on pharma and healthcare verticals. In his role in the company, he was involved in recruiting, team management, project execution as well as sales and client management.

Siraj aims to utilize his profound domain knowledge and rich expertise to establish InnAccel as a globally recognized name in the MedTech industry, offering innovative solutions. He envisions InnAccel as a game-changer in addressing the healthcare needs of India and other emerging markets. By 2025, he plans to bring 20 innovative MedTech devices to the market which will impact 25 million lives.

An adventure enthusiast, Siraj likes to go for a trek in the Himalayas every couple of years. While he hardly gets time off his work, he also enjoys adventure activities like scuba diving and paragliding. In his early years, he used to take part in long-distance runs.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Entrepreneur and Investor Neeraj Tyagi Passes Away at 50

Neeraj Tyagi made over 60 angel investments, backing startups like BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Garuda Aerospace, and Hesa, with strong focus on electric mobility and emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Major Companies Including Google and McKinsey Are Bringing Back In-Person Job Interviews to Combat AI Cheating

Recruiters say potential hires are reading out answers from AI instead of thinking of their own during interviews.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

7 Low-Risk Businesses You Can Start Tomorrow

"You don't find customers for your products. You find products for your customers," Seth Grodin has written. So, what's your product?

By Sujan Patel
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

A Ex-Google AI Pioneer Says Getting a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence Is No Longer Worth It. Here's Why.

Jad Tarifi, who founded Google's first generative AI team and has a Ph.D. from the University of Florida, wouldn't recommend starting a program now.

By Sherin Shibu