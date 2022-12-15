How 5ire Is Revolutionising the Blockchain Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The company, 5ire run by founder and CEO Pratik Gauri, seeks to shift the paradigm from 'for-profit' to 'for-benefit' economy. They aim to shift the world's focus from the fourth industrial revolution's idea of profit maximization and crony capitalism to a more sustainable and inclusive approach and to think about the fifth-industrial revolution.

Founder and CEO Pratik Gauri

Till date they have invested in eight companies, which are Charisma School, Let's Do This , Let's Go Social, ALT CTRL, Trikon, 5th Element Group, Glastic and India Needs You. Talking about investing Gauri shared, " you not only see investment opportunities but also innovators you wish to succeed and join ranks because they have a great idea that should be fostered and you to act as its proponent."

The 5th industrial revolution is the audacious idea of aligning sustainability with profitability to unleash human potential. "Be a champion of WEB3 revolution and inspire entrepreneurs to build businesses around blockchain to help India become the epicenter of WEB3 revolution," said Gauri. The company is currently seeking projects with genuine potential for impact and ones that complement or support its efforts for the same.