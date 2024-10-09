According to a recent McAfee investigation, Orry, Diljit Dosanjh, and several more celebrities may be endangering your online safety. The online security firm, well-known for its antivirus and allied products, has published the "Celebrity Hacker Hot List 2024," an annual analysis that identifies Indian celebrities with the highest risk of cyberattacks.

According to an internal McAfee study by its "threat intelligence researchers," the likelihood that cybercriminals will use a celebrity's name to construct phony websites and frauds increases as the star gets more well-known. These internet frauds are intended to fool gullible people into downloading malicious software, which could lead to money losses, data breaches, and loss of personal information.

Orhan Awatramani, also referred to as Orry, is at the top of this year's McAfee Celebrity Hacker Hot List. His quick ascent to fame, his regular encounters with well-known people, and the unexpected spike in internet content that features him have all seemed to make him a prime target for

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is next on the list, following closely behind. Concerns about tickets scams, when con artists attempt to take advantage of supporters' eagerness to attend the event, have reportedly dogged his forthcoming "Dil-Luminati" concert tour. According to the survey, fraudsters frequently take advantage of these big-ticket events, preying on the excitement of the attendees to deceive them into buying phony tickets or disclosing personal information.

It appears that the emergence of deepfakes and generative AI has made things worse. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt have fallen prey to deepfake content, and through election-related deepfakes, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan have been erroneously portrayed as endorsing political parties. Even cricket player Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan have been linked to AI-generated content that promotes illicit betting apps.

Scammers use phishing emails, malware URLs, and AI-generated films that replicate the looks and voices of celebrities in an attempt to take advantage of followers' interest. In addition to deceiving individuals, many frauds tarnish the reputations of the celebrities involved and undermine public confidence.