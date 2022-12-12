How GuardianLink's Amitabh Bachchan NFT Introduced India To Digital Collectibles

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The up-and-coming GuardianLink founded by Ramkumar Subramaniam in 2021 offers 360° digital collectable enablement and facilitation solutions for brands, businesses, and customers.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, CEO, GUARDIANLINK

With GuardianLink's ecosystem in place, brands can launch platforms and marketplaces for their digital collectables for customers to own and experience them by participating in the gaming ecosystem sponsorships. This gives them a truly enhanced and complete digital gaming and metaverse experience.

From the success stories of a lot of brands, Subramaniam understood that the most effective impact can be made only through an emotional route. In India, cinema and cricket command emotional respect that no other aspect can. Keeping this in mind, GuardianLink enabled the launch of India's first celebrity NFT featuring the legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

This could be considered one of the breakthrough moments for India in the world of digital collectables because it was only through Amitabh Bachchan that people came to know the existence of NFTs.

In addition, they reduced the entry barrier for people to experience NFTs by giving a blind purchase option for $10. In addition to collectable art, they also brought in the dimension of gaming utility by introducing Meta Cricket League, the world's first P2E cricket game on their flagship platform and marketplace 'Jump.trade'. GuardianLink faced two major challenges. One is the unfamiliarity of people regarding what NFTs have to offer.

The second challenge was the rapidly changing landscape of regulations. Subramaniam says, "With a vision in place, and with the right market hollows and demand-supply studies, figuring out the path to profitability is not difficult."

The challenge for any organization that aspires to disrupt the status quo of the market is that it will need to encounter multiple vectors of challenges. For GuardianLink, they will have to familiarize the masses with the effect of NFTs. They aim to make NFTs available, affordable, and accessible for all.