Over the past few years, the creator economy has grown rapidly, changing how mobile apps are created and utilized. Demand for tools and platforms for content creation has surged as content creators—the fastest-growing small businesses—become vital.

Particularly the photo and video categories seen in mobile apps, they are seeing amazing expansion with estimates suggesting notable future rise.

In this article, based on insights from Bogdan Redkin, CTO of Fancy Tech—a leading provider of creative photo and video solutions—we explore how the creator economy boom is reshaping the future of mobile apps.

The Rise of the Economy of Creators.

The creator economy has experienced fast growth this year, becoming a strong global powerhouse.

Nearly half of creators are now dedicating all their time to content creation, and there is a growing need for tools that can improve their workflow. The photo and video categories on mobile app stores are projected to experience substantial growth.

Goldman Sachs valued the creative economy at $250 billion earlier last year. It may reach $480 billion by 2027.

The leading platforms for creators to make money are TikTok and YouTube, and these emergent content genres are continually growing.

Introducing Bogdan Redkin: Expert in iOS Development

Bogdan Redkin, Fancy Tech's co-founder and CTO, is a seasoned iOS developer with over a decade of experience creating world-class products. His significant experience includes winning the famous Telegram Contest in 2022 when he demonstrated his expertise in mobile app development.

Bogdan, the driving force behind Fancy Tech, has led the creation of cutting-edge photo and video solutions tailored exclusively for content makers. His extensive knowledge of the creative economy and the mobile app business distinguishes him as a thought leader in this quickly changing field.

Bogdan's skill includes understanding market demands and developing solutions that are both functional and creative. His contribution in crafting Fancy Tech's vision displays his dedication to provide artists with the resources they require to flourish.

The Journey of Fancy Tech and WOW Body

Bogdan and Victoria Redkin founded Fancy Tech in 2018 with the goal of revolutionizing mobile picture and video editing software. The company's early success was highlighted with the debut of the WOW Body app in 2020. WOW Body is an iOS-based body editing program that lets users effortlessly change their bodies in images, with options such as slimming, height correction, and more.

By 2021, WOW Body had over 150,000 unique users and $40,000 in sales, thanks to its powerful AI-based background replacement, tattoo overlays, and other popular editing capabilities. Fancy Tech proceeded to tweak and optimise the app based on user feedback and data-driven insights, resulting in constant monthly revenue increase.

Fancy Tech increased their portfolio in 2022 with the release of Tori, a photo editing tool that works across several platforms, including iOS and macOS. Tori provided extensive editing tools while focussing on user experience and personalisation.

Through thorough A/B testing, the Fancy Tech team discovered the most profitable subscription plans for WOW Body, resulting in a 20% monthly revenue boost.

Fancy Tech's scalable marketing strategy, paired with continual software updates, has solidified its place as a prominent participant in the creator economy.

Future Analysis of the Mobile Applications Market

The mobile applications market, particularly in the photo and video editing categories, will likely to expand significantly in the next years.

One of the most compelling elements behind this growth is the changing role of smartphone cameras. Camera upgrades are a common focus in new phone releases, with manufacturers devoting approximately 30% of their presentation time to demonstrating advancements.

This reflects the growing desire for higher-quality photo and video material, with social media serving as the key use case for these services. As a result, photo and video editing capabilities have become indispensable in the mobile application ecosystem.

Market trends for mobile apps support this. With an 8.6% compound annual growth rate, consumer spending on photo and video apps rose to $5.5 billion this year and is predicted to reach $6.5 billion by 2025-2026, indicating the great demand for editing tools appealing to casual and professional content creators.

Apart from app cost, the creator economy is becoming a big actor in the mobile app market. With an estimated market worth over $25 billion, photo and video editing tools predominate among the creator software products.

Since content makers utilise these apps to produce high-quality films and images for outlets including Instagram, YouTube, and TikHub, this sector is by far the biggest contributor to the creative economy.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for media processing capabilities, particularly in GPU engineering, is paving the way for a new generation of powerful editing applications.

Bogdan Redkin's next book, Mastering Photo and Video Editing with Metal will give developers practical tips for creating sophisticated editing tools utilizing the Metal framework.

The book intends to provide hands-on strategies for reimplementing popular editing tools such as Pixelmator and Final Cut Pro, allowing developers to create high-performance, GPU-optimized apps that match the evolving needs of content creators.

