In a bid to boost innovation in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), IT major Infosys has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud and launched a center of excellence, powered by Infosys Topaz, its suite of services, solutions, and platforms that harness the power of generative AI (GenAI) technologies. The center will serve as a catalyst for co-creation and help businesses harness the power of GenAI to achieve transformative growth, Infosys said.

Infosys is said to be working on over 200 GenAI projects. "Any of the large deals that we are looking at, there is a GenAI component to it. Now is it driving the large deal, not in itself, but it is very much a part of that large deal," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys said in an analyst call post Q2 earnings.

"We are deepening our work in GenAI. We are working with clients to deploy enterprise GenAI platforms which become the launch pad for client usage of different use cases in GenAI. We are building a small language model leveraging industry and Infosys datasets. This will be used to build GenAI applications across different industries. We have launched multi-agent capabilities to support clients in deploying agent solutions using GenAI," Parekh said.

"Infosys and Google Cloud share a strong legacy of delivering innovative data analytics and AI solutions, driving customer success. Infosys has already enabled more than 60,000 employees on Google Cloud. Combining the expertise of Infosys Topaz AI capabilities and Infosys Cobalt cloud capabilities, with Google Cloud's gen AI technology, the center of excellence will help address complex challenges across both business and technology domains using innovative enterprise AI solutions," Infosys said in a statement.

The collaboration is expected to enable a conducive environment for enterprises to co-create customized solutions in areas such as contact center AI, software development lifecycle, agentic AI, speech-to-speech, text-to-image, and application modernization, aimed at optimizing efficiency and business performance.

Balakrishna D.R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "The strengthened collaboration with Google Cloud represents a strategic alignment in our mission to lead enterprise AI innovation. Combining the expertise of Infosys Topaz AI offerings with Google Cloud's leading technologies, we are empowering enterprises to harness the real power of generative AI through collaboration and co-innovation. The center of excellence exemplifies our shared vision with Google in advancing digital frontiers and delivering exceptional, data-driven solutions to clients worldwide."

As a part of the center of excellence, Infosys also launched a dedicated AI Experience Zone at its Bengaluru campus. The zone is designed to enable enterprises to experience transformative AI-powered solutions developed by Infosys Topaz in collaboration with Google Cloud.

"Infosys and Google Cloud are committed to providing customers with the industry expertise and technology needed to accelerate digital transformation. The center of excellence is a testament to our strong collaboration and dedication to helping businesses innovate with breakthrough solutions powered by generative AI," said Victor Morales, Vice President of GSI and Consulting Partnerships, Google Cloud.