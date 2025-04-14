There's No Need to Hire a Professional Photo Editor for Your Business When You Have Luminar Neo It comes with six add-on packages with presets and filters.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

StackCommerce

As an entrepreneur, you likely wear many hats other than just owner. You're probably an unofficial member of the marketing team and graphic design squad. While you're dipping your toes out of necessity, that shouldn't mean that your business's photos, graphics, and videos shouldn't look as though they were done by professionals.

Luckily, you don't necessarily need prior editing skills to edit photos like a pro. All you need is help from Luminar Neo, which wraps pro-level and AI-powered editing tools into a simplistic design that just about anyone can use. Grab lifetime access for less than $90 for a limited time.

These AI-powered tools can also remove unwanted objects, retouch skin, adjust color, control vibrancy, and replace skies, all in just a few clicks. None of these tools require in-depth knowledge of photography or tools like Photoshop to make your photos come to life.

You also receive six add-on packs that can transform photos with just one click:

  • Light Reflections: 10 overlays
  • Color Harmony: 10 LUT presets
  • Wintertime: 10 overlays
  • Frosty Winter: 20 LUT presets
  • Tranquil Dawn Skies: 25 overlays
  • Tender Blushing Skies: 25 skies

There are also additional editing features for enhancements, relighting, composition and perspective, and structure for editing finer details. Some other features include: panorama stitching, automatic background removal, and noise removal.

These complex tools can be daunting to use at first, but no need to worry—there's a video course in the full version's bundle that goes over basic and advanced features, including how to use your six add-on packages.

Luminar Neo makes it possible to have a professional editor at your fingertips, all without paying the expenses typically demanded of professionals in this field.

For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to Luminar Neo, now just $89.99.

