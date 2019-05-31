Mercantile Prodigies Who would bet on two business school dropouts with no prior background in computing?

By Entrepreneur India Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur India

Who would bet on two business school dropouts with no prior background in computing, and who were unable to build their first prototype even two years after delving into it? But Fluid.AI founders and siblings, Abhinav Aggarwal and Raghav Aggarwal, are on a dream run now, with their company recently getting valuation of US$100 million.

While on a vacation in New York, they had visited a hackathon and were hooked. Initially, they were coding from home. "Vodafone deployed our product across the metros. Thereon, we grabbed the eyeballs of prominent Indian banks," says Abhinav.

Today, at Fluid.AI's corporate office, you will be greeted with a digital bot at the reception. They have designed a similar product for RBL Bank where a screen recognizes your face and provides loan and credit card services with just hand gestures. They built Jio Interact for Reliance, where Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan interact with users in a real-life video call.

The Aggarwals are touting their next product to be the world's first AI-backed call centre aiding business of a prominent North American Bank. The Mumbai-based venture has branches in the US, the Netherlands and Mauritius. They have turned away all funding interests so far, citing scaling with growth as the core agenda. The Fluid team works across verticals with their conversational platform clocking 55 million users.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Microsoft's CEO Says the Company's Mass Layoffs, Despite Financial Success, Are 'Weighing Heavily on Me' in an Internal Memo

Microsoft has laid off over 15,000 employees this year, but CEO Satya Nadella says headcount "is relatively unchanged" as the company continues to hire new workers.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

A Popular Protein Bar Company Is Selling... Raw Fish. Here's Why.

David Protein is now selling frozen cod fillets. Is it a marketing ploy or the start of a new trend?

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Want to Be Discovered in AI Search? These Are the Sources That Matter

As AI platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity reshape how users discover information, brands must shift from traditional SEO to strategic AI citation optimization to remain visible.

By Johnny Hughes
Marketing

Ready to Get Off the Social Media Hamster Wheel? Discover the Platform That Actually Boosts Your Discoverability

How solopreneurs can use YouTube and AI to stay discoverable and build trust in a changing search landscape.

By Kyle Christie