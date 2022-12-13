One Rare: Bringing Food To the Metaverse

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OneRare, Co-Founded by Supreet Raju in January 2021, is a company excelling in the Metaverse space. Food has a magical language of its own and OneRare aims to bring this love to the OneRare Foodverse. Where users can interact and engage with celebrity chefs, top restaurants and global food players through their NFT Gaming Zone, Virtual Restaurant Experiences, Membership Clubs and more. The Foodverse will completely revolutionize how food businesses transact with their customers.

Supreet Raju, CO-FOUNDER, ONERARE

The Global Food and Beverage industry can leverage their platform to discover new marketing channels, create better social experiences for their fans, and open monetisation channels for virtual users. OneRare empowers the food industry to harness the power of Web3 and go from local to global.

OneRare focuses on building an engaging & simplistic project that works as a gateway for many first-time Web3 users. While newbies can be averse to understanding the depths of a complicated technology, Food can be a familiar environment for learning. They have leveraged food as an example to teach people about the basics of blockchain i.e Staking, Smart Contract technology, NFTs, and more. Our aim is to build a Web3 project that is accessible and enjoyable at the same time. At the same time, OneRare is empowering the Food Industry to launch their first-ever NFTs, explore the possibilities in Web3 and start monetising at a global level. They have launched Dish NFTs by Celebrity Chefs like Chef Saransh Goila and Vicky Ratnani.

As far as staying ahead of the competition goes, Raju said, "Blockchain is a relatively new technology and constant education is key for any project to grow. To ensure that our team stays ahead in this fast-paced ecosystem, we constantly share resources with them. We open discussions to our entire team, without being restricted by departments so everyone can learn from others. We encourage our team members to take complete ownership of their work."

As a blockchain project, they are looking to bring value to the community and help them access and understand this new technology. With a mindset that profitability will come naturally to businesses that solve a real problem.Over the next two years, OneRare aims to build the Web3 Food Industry.

They have already launched a NFT Gaming Zone that celebrates food from all across the world, and will be growing this layer by bringing more partners and games into the Foodverse.They are also working with food businesses to create unique social experiences on the blockchain, including virtual restaurants, conferences, membership clubs and special events.

Their aim is to make Web3 accessible to all, individual consumers and businesses.