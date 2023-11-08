Since the release of ChatGPT almost a year ago, OpenAI introduced the world to the idea of an AI chatbot that can seemingly do anything in the form of text-dialogue. The company is releasing a platform for making custom versions of ChatGPT for specific use cases without the requirement of coding.

Soon GPTs will be accessible through the GPT Store. Details about how the store will look and work are scarce for now, though OpenAI is promising to eventually pay creators an unspecified amount based on how much their GPTs are used. GPTs will be available to paying ChatGPT Plus subscribers and OpenAI enterprise customers, who can make internal only GPTs for their employees. OpenAI's interface lets you guide how you want a GPT to interact with people before you publish. Each GPT can be granted access to web browsing, DALL-E, and OpenAI's Code Interpreter tool for writing and executing software. There's also a "Knowledge" section in the builder interface for uploading custom data, like the DevDay event schedule. With another feature called Actions, OpenAI is letting GPTs hook into external services for accessing data like emails, databases, and more, starting with Canva and Zapier.

The introduction of custom GPTs means that OpenAI is now competing with other AI bot platforms like Character.AI and Meta, which recently introduced some of its own AI personas in WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. OpenAI is positioning its platform as being more utility-focused than its competitors, rather than emphasizing bots that act like people, though it isn't against people building GPTs with human-like personas.