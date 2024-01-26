Redefining Cricket Entertainment: The Story Behind Behaviol Behaviol is co-founded by cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and a group of entrepreneurs in tech and venture capital.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Krishan Deegalla, CEO and Co-Founder, Behaviol

Behaviol is a company that aims to democratise sporting entertainment on the Metaverse, in an effort to redefine sports entertainment by combining Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and non-fungible technologies (NFTs). Co-founded by cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and a group of entrepreneurs in tech and venture capital, their objective is to build a world where everyone can buy, train and nurture the world's best virtual sports stars and much more.

Their flagship game is META11, and unlike traditional gaming characters or avatars that have a fixed set of moves or strategies, the avatars in META11 employ AI to learn and adapt in real-time. This means every game is dynamic, with the avatars making decisions based on the current state of play, past experiences, and predictive strategies. With each match they play, AI avatars refine their skills, evolve their strategies, and become better players. This continuous learning ensures that no two games are alike and that the avatars improve over time, just as a human player might. Interestingly, the AI also
ensures that the games are played fairly and transparently.

But what are their biggest challenges and what does the road to profitability look like?

"One of our most significant challenges is managing the expectations stemming from AI-driven dynamic gameplay. As our avatars learn and adapt in real-time, players must adapt their traditional understanding of Fantasy Sports to study how the AI characters perform within the game. With our next tournament on 28th October, our user base's anticipated growth will play a crucial role in driving revenue," Krishan Deegalla, CEO and Co-Founder, Behaviol, said.

With META11 Fantasy free to play for anyone, anywhere, Deegalla says their future focus will be on brand partnerships and sponsorship along with looking to expand the META11 Universe: Introducing new game modes, challenges, and tournaments to retain and attract users.

Fact Sheet:
Year of inception: 2022
No. of employees: 60
External funding received so far: USD 2.5 million

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari
Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Assistant Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Technology Web 3.0

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

I Built an Online Solopreneur Business That Generates $150,000 of Passive Income a Year. Here's My 5-Step Guide To Success.

Let's start your journey to online success and walk you through exactly how I did it, step by step.

By Liam Gill
Growing a Business

4 Ways to Make Over $1 Million With Your Online Business

Online stores and ecommerce are not easy ventures, but by following the right techniques, you can learn to scale your business and achieve profits.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Leadership

How to Navigate the Pitfalls of Toxic Positivity in the Workplace

Practical strategies for leaders to shift from forced positivity to a culture that embraces open communication, empathy and the complete spectrum of human experiences.

By Satyen Raja
Growing a Business

How to Use the Power of Positivity to Find Lifelong Happiness and Success

These insights will help you to live with greater joy, success and fulfillment. Pack your optimism, and prepare to enter another world.

By Brian H. Robb
Growing a Business

Your Reputation is Your Currency. How Are You Investing in Yourself?

Your reputation is not a passive byproduct; it's a proactive investment. You can safeguard your reputation and boost its 'value' by investing in your brand.

By Maha Abouelenein
Travel

Lower Your Airfare Expenses with Dollar Flight Club — Just $40 for Life

Get access to one of the most popular flight alert services on the market.

By Entrepreneur Store