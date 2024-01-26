Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Behaviol is a company that aims to democratise sporting entertainment on the Metaverse, in an effort to redefine sports entertainment by combining Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and non-fungible technologies (NFTs). Co-founded by cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and a group of entrepreneurs in tech and venture capital, their objective is to build a world where everyone can buy, train and nurture the world's best virtual sports stars and much more.



Their flagship game is META11, and unlike traditional gaming characters or avatars that have a fixed set of moves or strategies, the avatars in META11 employ AI to learn and adapt in real-time. This means every game is dynamic, with the avatars making decisions based on the current state of play, past experiences, and predictive strategies. With each match they play, AI avatars refine their skills, evolve their strategies, and become better players. This continuous learning ensures that no two games are alike and that the avatars improve over time, just as a human player might. Interestingly, the AI also

ensures that the games are played fairly and transparently.



But what are their biggest challenges and what does the road to profitability look like?

"One of our most significant challenges is managing the expectations stemming from AI-driven dynamic gameplay. As our avatars learn and adapt in real-time, players must adapt their traditional understanding of Fantasy Sports to study how the AI characters perform within the game. With our next tournament on 28th October, our user base's anticipated growth will play a crucial role in driving revenue," Krishan Deegalla, CEO and Co-Founder, Behaviol, said.



With META11 Fantasy free to play for anyone, anywhere, Deegalla says their future focus will be on brand partnerships and sponsorship along with looking to expand the META11 Universe: Introducing new game modes, challenges, and tournaments to retain and attract users.

Fact Sheet:

Year of inception: 2022

No. of employees: 60

External funding received so far: USD 2.5 million

