Snapchat's Latest 'Footsteps' Feature Tracks User's Travels "Footsteps," a new feature from Snapchat for iOS users, lets users keep track of the locations from which they've sent pictures and visited. All iOS users can now access this function, which was previously only available to Snapchat+ subscribers.

"Footsteps," a new feature from Snapchat for iOS users, lets users keep track of the locations from which they've sent pictures and visited. All iOS users can now access this function, which was previously only available to Snapchat+ subscribers. Using its location-based Snap Map, Footsteps tracks users' travel activities and maps out their routes based on recollections from the past. But the feature is only functional when the Ghost Mode, which obscures users' positions, is turned off.

Users of the messaging app Footsteps can anticipate having their previous Snap Memories incorporated into their initial recorded travels. After that, as users visit new places, it will keep updating. Crucially, the feature is exclusive to the account owner and is private. Snapchat allows users to remove their Footsteps history if they would rather not utilize it. The availability of the feature was verified following the update to Snapchat for iOS version 13.9.0.40, according to many media outlets.

Significant breakthroughs relating to AI were also announced by Snapchat during the Snap Partner Summit 2024. The incorporation of Google's Gemini large language model (LLM) into Snapchat's My AI chatbot is a noteworthy feature. The advanced AI now offers increased text, image, audio, video, and code processing, greatly expanding its conversational and content creation capabilities.

Snapchat also unveiled the Snap AI Video function, which lets content producers create videos using only text cues. Although this functionality is only available to platform creators for the time being, it demonstrates Snapchat's continuous efforts to include state-of-the-art AI capabilities into its ecosystem. Along with adding more AI-enhanced capabilities to Snapchat Memories and introducing new AI Lenses, such as one that lets users experience themselves as older selves, Snapchat also improved the platform's personalization and creative possibilities.
