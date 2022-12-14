Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch started the company in 2017. Growing up in a middle-class family in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Singhal saw the lack of right opportunities around Indians to grow money and wanted to do my bit.

Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, COINSWITCH

Crypto was the first ecosystem he approached. It was 2014 when he first read the Bitcoin whitepaper and was fascinated by what it could open up for the financial ecosystem. He then started trading cryptos to engage and understand the space better. While trading, he discovered a gap, crypto prices varied across exchanges.

Singhal along with Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari the co-founders got together to build a hack to discover the effective price of crypto across exchanges. They added a simple UI/UX to build a strong KYCcompliant ecosystem and continued to work on user feedback to fine-tune their offerings. A whopping 18 million users have chosen CoinSwitch as a preferred crypto platform.

Their user analytics show that a lot of Indians started their financial investing journey with Crypto and CoinSwitch without a Fixed Deposit account. Ashish believes by solving user concerns consistently, the company has been able to contribute towards the expansion of a financial ecosystem at large. Singhal believes that cryptos are in a nascent stage of evolution in India, and innovators and regulators need to work together to keep track of the cutting-edge innovation crypto offers. The regulations will evolve as technology finds new dimensions, with customer protection at the centre. The CoinSwitch leadership team is composed of people with a variety of backgrounds spanning technology, crypto and financial services.