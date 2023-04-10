Thoughtworks Ties Up With Jump.trade For a Metaverse-Led Advertising Opportunity

In pursuit of exploring interesting advertising platforms, Thoughtworks has purchased digital land in Jump.trade's RADDX Racing Metaverse

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jump.trade, Asia's largest NFT marketplace, has announced its marketing tie-up with global technology consultancy, Thoughtworks. In pursuit of exploring interesting advertising platforms, Thoughtworks has purchased digital land in Jump.trade's RADDX Racing Metaverse. The marketplace has been recognized as the largest NFT marketplace on the Polygon chain and the tie-up has the potential to promote mainstream adoption of the metaverse as a medium for advertising.

"As we stand at the threshold of bringing the RADDX Racing Metaverse to fruition, we welcome Thoughtworks' venture into the virtual world. Being an organization known for its emphasis on not just keeping up with trends, but being the trendsetter in the tech world, Thoughtworks' recognition of the metaverse as an avenue for branding speaks volumes about its potential. We fully believe that the partnership between Jump.trade and Thoughtworks could herald the mainstream adoption of utility-driven NFTs, especially with regard to advertising," said Ramkumar Subramaniam, the co-founder and CEO of Jump.trade.

RADDX Racing Metaverse is an upcoming NFT car racing game expected to be rife with energetic chases, tournaments, and cash rewards for winners. The game has also introduced Digital Land plots in the metaverse that can serve as advertising opportunities for brands. As the RADDX Racing Metaverse continues to expand its horizons with a growing user base and collaborations with brands from a diverse array of industries, it can be viewed as a harbinger for Web3 advertising and gaming alike, according to an official statement by the company.

"Our approach as a marketing function is to leverage innovative ways and platforms to broadcast our brand and message, to both customers and employees. The tie-up with Jump.trade and the RADXX platform will put us in front of our core talent audience; Gen Zers who are avid adopters of new-age tech. Being a part of this metaverse ecosystem is a step towards embracing emerging technologies when it comes to advertising and marketing," said Jaggi AL, head of marketing for Thoughtworks in India.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends Metaverse Web3

Most Popular

See all

By Swadha Mishra

Lifestyle

World Health Day 2023: 4 Simple Practices That Will Improve Your Health

The most successful approach to improved health is through continuous, sustainable activities that can be maintained over the long term, despite the temptation to seek out short fixes or miraculous solutions.

By Kavya Pillai

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Real Estate

How to Overcome Failure and Build a Thriving Business

Being an entrepreneur is not for the faint-hearted. It requires a high level of dedication, creativity and a willingness to take risks.

By Chris D. Bentley

Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Thought Leaders

5 Compelling Reasons Why Storytelling is Crucial to Business Success

Storytelling helps you connect with your clients and customers. Learn five reasons why you must start storytelling.

By Julie Lokun, JD