Thoughtworks Ties Up With Jump.trade For a Metaverse-Led Advertising Opportunity

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jump.trade, Asia's largest NFT marketplace, has announced its marketing tie-up with global technology consultancy, Thoughtworks. In pursuit of exploring interesting advertising platforms, Thoughtworks has purchased digital land in Jump.trade's RADDX Racing Metaverse. The marketplace has been recognized as the largest NFT marketplace on the Polygon chain and the tie-up has the potential to promote mainstream adoption of the metaverse as a medium for advertising.

"As we stand at the threshold of bringing the RADDX Racing Metaverse to fruition, we welcome Thoughtworks' venture into the virtual world. Being an organization known for its emphasis on not just keeping up with trends, but being the trendsetter in the tech world, Thoughtworks' recognition of the metaverse as an avenue for branding speaks volumes about its potential. We fully believe that the partnership between Jump.trade and Thoughtworks could herald the mainstream adoption of utility-driven NFTs, especially with regard to advertising," said Ramkumar Subramaniam, the co-founder and CEO of Jump.trade.

RADDX Racing Metaverse is an upcoming NFT car racing game expected to be rife with energetic chases, tournaments, and cash rewards for winners. The game has also introduced Digital Land plots in the metaverse that can serve as advertising opportunities for brands. As the RADDX Racing Metaverse continues to expand its horizons with a growing user base and collaborations with brands from a diverse array of industries, it can be viewed as a harbinger for Web3 advertising and gaming alike, according to an official statement by the company.

"Our approach as a marketing function is to leverage innovative ways and platforms to broadcast our brand and message, to both customers and employees. The tie-up with Jump.trade and the RADXX platform will put us in front of our core talent audience; Gen Zers who are avid adopters of new-age tech. Being a part of this metaverse ecosystem is a step towards embracing emerging technologies when it comes to advertising and marketing," said Jaggi AL, head of marketing for Thoughtworks in India.