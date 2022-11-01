Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Elon Musk Seeks Help Of Another Indian At Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech Tycoon Elon Musk was swift with taking over Twitter and establishing his reign. His first task was to fire the Indian CEO Parag Agrawal along with other directors on the board. Upon hearing the news netizens reacted to him sacking the Indian only to now find out Musk is relying on another Desi boy who had previously worked at Twitter. The desired man is none other than Sriram Krishnan.



Krishnan is a renowned technologist who has worked with Twitter, Meta and Microsoft previously. During his Twitter stint he had built the main timeline, new UI (User Interface), search and audience growth. Krishnan had also developed the largest network for display advertising, mobile ad products, when at Facebook. Krishnan's journey began at Microsoft in Windows Azure division in 2005, when as a 21-year-old he had moved to the United states.



As part of the 16z firm, he invests in early stage startups and is keenly looking out for the next big thing in the cryptocurrency market. Recently, in a tweet he and 16z firm mentioned how Elon Musk is a good fit to impact Twitter in the right manner. Krishnan wrote,"Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen,". Musk will mostly enlist Krishnan's skills in monetising the social media platform and has also previously shared how he wants users to pay for the blue verification tick.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash