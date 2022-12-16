XR Central: 'Extending' Reality

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shreya Mishra and Anshul Agarwal co-founded XR Central in 2020. They currently have 25 employees under them and make a revenue of USD 212K. They fast-track brands' journeys to the metaverse ecosystem. Brands can subscribe to their platform and build and share their own personalized metaverse experiences within minutes. All the experiences built on their platform (MetaQube) work across devices. There are no downloads or app installations required. All the experiences have been optimized to run on the web browser and thus optimized for the 4G infrastructure (for consumption on mobile).

The platform has already gained tremendous inroads with some of the best IT & Tech companies, Media publication houses, Automotives, Manufacturing and so on. They have brands thinking that it is easy to build experiences for the metaverse ecosystem and maintain all the communities that they have built over the course of multiple years.

When it comes to staying ahead of the competition both Mishra and Agarwal believe that companies "need to be humble with the feedback that they see from the market and keep improving accordingly." They have been showcasing their product

at various global events and one of the reasons they participate in events globally is to understand the pulse of the market and get a first-hand view of the thought process, product, market fitment and improvements needed. As MetaQube is a global product.

They are among the very few global players who have a gaming and immersive tech background. The challenge for the company is not operational but is to educate the clients about the potential of the metaverse and XR space in general. When the founders were asked how difficult it is for tech companies to become profitable, they echoed, "Your product should be able to add value to the clients that you are servicing."