Aadit Palicha
Zepto Finalising USD 175 Mn Debt Deal with Edelweiss; Plans Share Buyback Before IPO
The funds will be used to buy back shares from foreign investors, boosting Indian ownership ahead of Zepto's much-anticipated IPO, expected to be filed by mid-2025.
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: The Door Dashing Billionaires
"Throughout this journey, the core belief of addressing critical consumer pain points has held strong. However, we've had to adapt by refining operations and improving efficiency, especially in response to external challenges," Aadit Palicha, CEO & Co-Founder, Zepto
Zepto Café Rolls Out Nationwide, Delivering Café-Quality Food in Just 10 Minutes
Zepto Café offers more than 148 items, including chai, coffee, breakfast, pastries, and snacks, delivering quality food in 10 minutes.
Zepto Secures USD 340 Mn Funding Round, Valuation Hits USD 5 Bn
The fresh capital injection brings Zepto's total funding to over USD 1.6 billion, with USD 1 billion of that amount secured in just the past 50–60 days.