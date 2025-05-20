Zepto Appoints Rachit Ranjan as Chief Public Policy Officer Amid Rapid Growth With over 15 years of experience in public policy, Ranjan brings deep expertise from his leadership roles at Dream11, WhatsApp, JUUL Labs, and Uber.

Rachit Ranjan, Chief Public Policy Officer

Quick commerce platform Zepto has announced the appointment of Rachit Ranjan as its Chief Public Policy Officer. In this newly created role, Ranjan will lead the company's policy, regulatory, and government affairs functions as it expands its operations across India.

With over 15 years of experience in public policy, Ranjan brings deep expertise from his leadership roles at Dream11, WhatsApp, JUUL Labs, and Uber. At Uber, he served as Head of Policy for North India and Federal Affairs, where he played a key role in shaping the company's regulatory strategy and stakeholder engagement.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rachit to Zepto," said Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto. "As we scale rapidly across India, having a sharp, mission-driven leader in public policy is more important than ever. Rachit brings a deep understanding of the policy landscape and a proven ability to build trust with diverse stakeholders—qualities that are crucial to navigating a fast-evolving regulatory environment and building long-term value."

Zepto delivers over 25,000 products within 10 minutes through its network of dark stores. Backed by USD 1.85 billion in funding, including a USD 340 million round in August 2024, the company recently completed a reverse merger to shift its headquarters from Singapore to India in preparation for its planned IPO.

On his new role, Ranjan said, "Zepto's incredible growth story has captured the imagination of the entire country. I'm thrilled to join Zepto at such a transformative time. I look forward to working with the amazing team to deliver innovation that is responsible and aligned with the broader vision of inclusive growth."

Zepto also recently launched 'Zepto Atom', a subscription-based consumer analytics service, marking its foray into data analytics.
