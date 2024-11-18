You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zepto, the brand that pioneered 10-minute delivery in India, is expanding its reach with the nationwide rollout of Zepto Café. Known for its speedy service, the brand now brings a café experience to doorsteps across the country, offering an array of food and beverages in just 10 minutes.

With an impressive presence already in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, and plans to expand into Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, Zepto Café is rapidly transforming the food delivery landscape. The café offers a diverse menu, featuring everything from freshly brewed coffee and chai to savory snacks and all-day breakfast options, catering to urban tastes.

Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, shared that the brand has cracked the formula for high-quality food delivery in record time. "We've combined state-of-the-art equipment, including handcrafted coffee machines, with our 10-minute delivery model to deliver an unparalleled café experience," he said. This commitment to quality has led to strong customer loyalty, with Zepto Café currently achieving an Annual Run Rate (ARR) GMV of INR 160 crore, despite operating in just 15% of its dark store network.

Zepto Café's rapid success is a testament to the growing demand for quick, high-quality food. The café's innovative approach to combining India's beloved snacks with a fast delivery promise is resonating with busy professionals, students, and families alike. "The response has been phenomenal, and we're on track to reach an ARR of INR 1,000 crore by next fiscal year," Palicha added.

The menu, which boasts over 148 items, includes classics like samosas and vada pav alongside new-age options such as Vietnamese Cold Coffee and Mini Butter Croissants, catering to diverse regional tastes. For example, in Bangalore, Adrak Chai is outselling traditional Filter Coffee 3:1, while in Chennai, Mini Butter Croissants have become a favorite, outpacing traditional snacks.

As Zepto Café continues its rapid expansion, its success reflects a larger trend of online cafés meeting the fast-paced needs of urban India, offering an innovative, accessible way for people to enjoy café-quality food from the comfort of home.