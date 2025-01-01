Aavishkaar Capital
Poshs Metal Raises INR 43 Cr from Aavishkaar Capital to Expand Aurangabad Facility
The freshly infused capital will be used to establish a state-of-the-art steel processing facility in Aurangabad, enabling Poshs Metal to expand its capacity and serve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) more efficiently.
Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma Backs Edu-Fintech LEO1 with Strategic Investment
Over the last three years, the Mumbai-based company has raised USD 35 million (about INR 291 crore) through two investment rounds.
Packaged Food Startup Go DESi Secures INR 41 Cr Funding Led by Aavishkaar Capital
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds for business expansion geographically, deepen SKU presence, and build and strengthen capacity.
House Financing Startup Altum Credo Raises USD 40 Mn in Series C from Z3Partners, Oikocredit, and Others
The Pune-based platform aims to use the proceeds from the current fund raise to achieve AUM growth by further enhancing its distribution network and expanding its operational footprint.