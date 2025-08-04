The exit was completed through a full acquisition of Osam Dairy by Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy Ltd in an all-cash transaction valued at INR 271 crore.

Aavishkaar Capital, a leading impact investment fund in India and part of the Aavishkaar Group, has announced its exit from HR Food Processing Pvt Ltd, better known as Osam Dairy Pvt Ltd. The development marks a significant milestone for the fund, highlighting its focus on generating sustainable and socially impactful returns.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Osam Dairy is an integrated regional dairy enterprise that sources, processes and distributes milk and dairy products across eastern India. The company has established a strong cold chain network and procures milk directly from more than 60,000 farmers, primarily in Bihar and Jharkhand. Its products are distributed through its own network, reaching both rural and urban consumers.

The exit was completed through a full acquisition of Osam Dairy by Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy Ltd in an all-cash transaction valued at INR 271 crore. The acquisition will allow Dodla to expand its reach into Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, building on Osam's established presence in these regions.

Shilpa Maheshwari, Managing Director for Strategy and Finance at Aavishkaar Group, said, "Our exit from Osam Dairy marks not just a financial milestone but a validation of grassroots resilience. When we at Aavishkaar Capital invested in and partnered with Osam, we believed in the transformative power of decentralized dairy models to uplift livelihoods across Bihar and Jharkhand. Watching a regional brand scale while staying true to its community roots reaffirms our thesis: impact and returns can and must go hand in hand."

The enterprise has had notable social and developmental impact, including onboarding over 60,000 dairy farmers from low-income states, creating daily procurement systems that provide stable income to rural households, and generating more than 700 jobs in roles such as last-mile logistics. Its affordable dairy products have reached underserved consumers in smaller cities and towns.

Vineet Rai, Founder of Aavishkaar Group and Managing Partner at Aavishkaar Capital, added, "Over the life of our investment, Osam more than tripled its milk procurement and processing capacity, grew its branded portfolio significantly, and strengthened its rural and urban distribution channels. The acquisitions reflect their strong foundation and the vision of their leadership."

Aavishkaar Capital invests in high-impact sectors across India, Emerging Asia and Africa, with a focus on enterprises that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.