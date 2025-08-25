Through JICA's contribution, the fund will extend credit to private companies operating in Africa, India, and other parts of emerging Asia.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has announced an investment of USD 40 million into Aavishkaar Capital's Global Supply Chain Support Fund. The initiative seeks to strengthen enterprises across Asia and Africa with a focus on inclusive and sustainable development.

The decision was made public by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the Economic Partnership in Indian Ocean Africa Forum. Aavishkaar Capital, a leading impact investment group, will manage the fund.

Through JICA's contribution, the fund will extend credit to private companies operating in Africa, India, and other parts of emerging Asia. These businesses are engaged in global supply chains in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, and manufacturing. The investment is aimed at supporting small and medium sized enterprises that deliver measurable social and environmental benefits.

The Global Supply Chain Support Fund seeks to foster long term development across emerging markets, enabling businesses to expand operations while addressing climate and social challenges. By partnering with Aavishkaar Capital, JICA also aims to strengthen economic links in the wider Indian Ocean region.

The fund has already completed eight investments in Asia and Africa, backing enterprises that play a key role in regional and international supply chains. With JICA's backing, its reach is expected to grow further across frontier markets.

Aavishkaar Capital is a fund manager with a focus on the Global South. Its investments span sustainable agriculture, financial inclusion, and essential services. The firm has raised eight funds with assets under management totaling around USD 550 million.