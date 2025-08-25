JICA Invests USD 40 Mn in Aavishkaar Capital Fund to Boost Asia Africa Enterprises Through JICA's contribution, the fund will extend credit to private companies operating in Africa, India, and other parts of emerging Asia.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has announced an investment of USD 40 million into Aavishkaar Capital's Global Supply Chain Support Fund. The initiative seeks to strengthen enterprises across Asia and Africa with a focus on inclusive and sustainable development.

The decision was made public by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the Economic Partnership in Indian Ocean Africa Forum. Aavishkaar Capital, a leading impact investment group, will manage the fund.

Through JICA's contribution, the fund will extend credit to private companies operating in Africa, India, and other parts of emerging Asia. These businesses are engaged in global supply chains in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, and manufacturing. The investment is aimed at supporting small and medium sized enterprises that deliver measurable social and environmental benefits.

The Global Supply Chain Support Fund seeks to foster long term development across emerging markets, enabling businesses to expand operations while addressing climate and social challenges. By partnering with Aavishkaar Capital, JICA also aims to strengthen economic links in the wider Indian Ocean region.

The fund has already completed eight investments in Asia and Africa, backing enterprises that play a key role in regional and international supply chains. With JICA's backing, its reach is expected to grow further across frontier markets.

Aavishkaar Capital is a fund manager with a focus on the Global South. Its investments span sustainable agriculture, financial inclusion, and essential services. The firm has raised eight funds with assets under management totaling around USD 550 million.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

I Make Time for Lunch With Someone New Every Day — And Its Changed My Career

I share a meal with someone new every day. It's changed my network and community. Here's how.

By Rogers Healy
News and Trends

Enmovil Secures USD 6 Mn in Series A Round Led by Sorin Investments

The round also saw participation from Capria Ventures and Twynam.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

BII Backs Housing Finance NBFC Altum Credo With INR 170 Cr Equity

The fresh infusion is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and aid its expansion across southern and western India, where it already has a presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Government Invests INR 211 Cr to Boost Spacetech Startups Under FFS Scheme

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the move will strengthen domestic innovators with access to vital resources, helping position India as an emerging global space power.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Kiwi Raises USD 24 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Vertex Ventures SEA and India

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Stellaris Venture Partners, and Omidyar Network also participated in the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff